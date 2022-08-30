The Dundas Dukes saw their run in the 2022 Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament come to an end on Sunday, Aug. 28 after dropping an 8-4 decision against the Blaine Fusion in the tournament quarterfinals.
The game started Saturday, Aug. 27 at Memorial Park in Dundas, and it finished the next day in Miesville, due to weather conditions that hit the area this weekend. The game was halted Saturday, with Blaine owning a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the first inning, Dundas’ Jon Bishop singled in the game’s first run before Blaine replied with three runs in the first inning. In the second inning, Dundas added three runs to make it 4-3 as Haydn Lanoue blasted a two run homer that brought home Kyle Hrncir. Mike Ludwig scored the Dukes’ final run of the inning with an RBI by Patrick Wadzinski.
Blaine charged back once more in the bottom of the second inning with three runs to take a 6-4 lead before the game turned into a scoreless draw over the next 3.5 innings. Upon the return to action on Sunday in Miesville, Blaine added one run in the bottom of the sixth and one in the bottom of the eighth to claim the victory.
In the contest, Blaine outhit the Dukes 15-7. Hrncir was the pitcher of record as he started the game and pitched the first two innings. Ryan Bell and Todd Mathison finished the game in relief for the Dukes with the pair combining for seven strikeouts and only two runs allowed.
The Dukes finished the 2022 season with a 26-14 overall record. Blaine will advance to the state tournament semifinals for a game against Miesville on Sept. 2 in Miesville. In the other semifinal match-up, Champlin Park will play the Rochester Royals on Sept 2 in Miesville. The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Dundas. If needed, the second championship game will be played on Sept. 5 in Faribault.