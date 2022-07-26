IMG_0164.JPG

Northfield Knights’ pitcher Eli Patrikus (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Dundas first baseman Jon Bishop

In a showdown between two of the area’s town ball teams, the Dundas Dukes opened up another week of success with an 11-5 win over the Northfield Knights at Sechler Park in Northfield July 19.

Dundas starting pitcher Dom Vogel brings the heat against Northfield on July 19 at Sechler Park.
Dom Vogel
Northfield Knights starting pitcher Eli Patrikus
Northfield Knights Jody Glampe
Dundas’ Nate Van Rokel (#19) congratulates first baseman Jon Bishop on his home run versus Northfield on July 19 at Sechler Park.
The Dundas bench was all smiles after Jon Bishop’s (#31) home run against Northfield on July 19.
Northfield’s Jake Mathison gets ready to put the tag on Dundas Dukes base runner Kyle Hrncir
Northfield’s Jake Mathison makes the tag at second base on Dundas’ Kyle Hrncir
Dundas shortstop Kyle Hrncir
Dundas Dukes’ second baseman Nate Van Roekel
Northfield Knights baseball runner Jody Glampe takes a lead off second with Dundas’ Kyle Hrncir in the background.

