In a showdown between two of the area’s town ball teams, the Dundas Dukes opened up another week of success with an 11-5 win over the Northfield Knights at Sechler Park in Northfield July 19.
The Dukes set the tempo early in the contest against the Knights by collecting four runs in the first inning. Their offense got started with a two run double to left center by the Dukes’ Carson Jones, which brought home Patrick Wadzinski and Nate Van Roekel. Dundas’ Frank Vogel later connected on a two-run single to score Jones and Jon Bishop.
In the second inning, Dundas stretched its lead to 6-0 with a two run home run by Bishop, which brought in Van Roekel.
Northfield charged back into the thick of things with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jake Mathison got on base after being hit by a pitch to start the rally. He advanced to second on a single by Eric Pittman. A pair of walks then allowed Mathison to score Northfield’s first run of the contest. To complete the inning, Jody Glampe reached base on an outfield error that allowed Zach Walton, Tim Maus and Eric Pittman to score.
In the bottom of the fourth, Northfield made it a one run game thanks to a double by Ryan Torbenson. A single by Mathison brought home Torbenson and the score moved to 6-5.
Dundas regained the upper hand in the match in the fifth inning with two runs, which made it 8-5. Carson Jones opened the inning with a single and later scored on a single by Tyler Jones. Joey Winters gained an RBI after reaching first base on a hit by pitcher that scored teammate Frank Vogel.
After a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, Dundas added an insurance run in the eighth inning with a lead off home run by Van Roekel. To finish out the scoring, Dundas with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning. John McCaustlin scored the first run on an RBI single by Winters and a single by Bishop brought home pinch runner Ryan Bell to make the final 11-5.
Dundas outhit the Knights 16-5 in the game as Dom Vogel improved to 4-1 on the season with the pitching victory for the Dukes. He allowed five hits, five runs and had one strikeout in six innings of work.
Kyle Hrncir added the save with three innings of work with eight strikeouts, no hits and no runs allowed. Eli Patrickus was the pitcher of record for the Knights with four innings of work and six runs allowed. Korey Dahlberg and Cole Stanchina also pitched in the game for Northfield.
Bishop led the Dukes’ offense with four hits, two runs and three RBIs, while Van Roekel had four hits, three runs and one RBI. Jones and Frank Vogel also had two hits apiece for the Dukes. Pittman paced Northfield’s offensive attack with two hits, while Torbenson posted a double for the Knights.
Elko 12, Northfield 8
Elko took advantage of an early offensive attack to gain a 12-8 win over the visiting Northfield Knights on July 24. The Express scored two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead before the Knights replied with three runs in the top of the third inning.
Elko took control of the contest with two more runs in the bottom of the third inning and then broke things open in the fourth inning with five runs to make it 11-3. The Knights narrowed the gap to 11-7 with four runs in the sixth inning before ending the game with one more run in the top of the ninth to make the final tally 12-8 in favor of Elko.
Tim Maus paced the Knights at the plate with a home run, four hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Jody Glampe had a double with three hits, one run and one RBI. Jake Mathison and Ryan Torbenson also added two hits apiece to help make Northfield’s hit total 16 on the day.
Cole Stanchina was the pitcher of record with five innings of work. He had four strikeouts to his credit and Eli Patrikus added three innings of relief work in the game for Northfield. Of note, Northfield outhit Elko 16-12 in the game.
Earlier in the week, Northfield lost a 5-1 home match against New Market on July 22 at Sechler Park. The Knights will continue their season on July 31 with a 2:00 p.m. home game at Sechler Park against Hampton in a Section 1B playoff play-in game. Earlier this season, Northfield scored a 4-3 win at Hampton on June 11, and then charted an 8-6 win over Hampton at Sechler Park on July 15.
Northfield’s 2022 record now stands at 13-9 overall.
Dundas 6, Eagan 3
The Dukes finished their regular season home schedule with a 6-3 win at Memorial Park on July 20. Down 1-0 in the second inning, Dundas gained the game winning run with four runs in the bottom of the second.
The scoring started on an RBI single by Rich Bordas that brought home Frank Vogel. Hayden Lanoue then singled to score Kyle Hrncir and Mike Ludwig. To complete the inning’s offense, Joey Winters walked to bring home Bordas.
Eagan added two runs in the top of the fifth inning before Dundas iced the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the final tally 6-3. A double by Bordas scored Hrncir from first base. A single by Lanoue allowed Bordas to score the game’s final run.
Kai Oishi was the winning pitcher for Dundas with three strikeouts and three runs allowed in seven innings of work. Caden Sterling added the save for the Dukes with 2.0 innings pitched and no runs allowed. Eagan outhit the Dukes 10-7 in the game. Bordas had two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Dukes at the plate, while Lanoue had two hits and three RBIs.
Dundas 7, Elko 1
The Dukes stretched their current win streak to 13 games with a 7-1 victory at Elko on July 22. Dundas now owns a 23-9 record this season. The Dukes have not suffered a loss since a 3-2 loss at home against Miesville on June 22.
In the game, Elko managed to score its lone run in the second inning as Todd Mathison earned the pitching victory for the Dukes with six strikeouts, two hits allowed and one run allowed in seven innings pitched. Ryan Bell completed the game on the mound for Dundas with two innings of relief work.
The Dukes earned the game winning run in the top of the third inning with three runs scored. Dundas stretched its lead to 5-1 with two runs in the fifth inning and then completed the day with two more runs in the top of the eighth.
In the game, Dundas outhit the Express 12-4. Carson Jones, Mike Ludwig, Tyler Jones and Joey Winters all had two hits apiece in the game for the Dukes, while Hayden Lanoue and Tyler Jones also had two RBIs apiece to their credit.
Dundas will wrap up its regular season schedule on Friday, July 29 with a game at the Miesville Mudhens.