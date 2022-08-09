The Dundas Dukes opened play in the Section 1B playoffs on Friday, Aug. 5 with an 8-7 victory over New Market that was sealed with an RBI single to left center field by Kyle Hrncir, scoring Carson Jones in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The final inning heroics capped a see-saw battle between the Dukes and New Market at Memorial Park in Dundas. The game started in favor of the Muskies as they scored three unanswered runs to gain a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second.
The Dukes’ offense kicked into gear at that point as a two-run double by Hayden Lanoue scored teammate Jon Bishop and Jones. In the bottom of the third, Jones added an RBI ground out that scored Joey Winters and a single by Lanoue then scored Nate Van Roekel to make it 4-4.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Winters added a two-run double that scored Garrett Miehofer and Hrncir to give the Dukes a 6-4 edge in the game.
New Market went on to tie the game at 6-6 with runs in the top of the fifth and eighth innings before Dundas took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth thanks to an RBI single that scored Hrncir.
The Muskies knotted the game up in the top of the ninth inning at 7-7 before Dundas rallied in the bottom of the ninth to gain a 1-0 lead in the best of three playoff series.
The Dukes outhit the Muskies 10-6 in the contest as Hrncir was the pitcher of record for Dundas with 5.0 innings of relief work. Hrncir had seven strikeouts and allowed only three hits and three runs during his time on the mound. Ryan Bell started the game for Dundas and went 2.0 innings and Nic Zabel had 2.0 innings of mid-game relief work for the Dukes.
At the plate, Hrncir was impressive with three hits, two runs and one RBI, while Jones and Lanoue (2 RBIs) each had two hits for the Dukes.
Game two
In the second game of the best of three series, New Market scored a 10-8 win over the Dukes on Sunday, Aug. 7 in Elko-New Market, Minn.
The Dukes were the victims of five home runs in the contest by the Muskies, including two homers by New Market’s Connor Weed.
Dundas opened the game with three runs in the top of the first inning as runs were posted by Miehoffer, Jon Bishop and Winters. New Market replied with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and two more runs in the third inning.
In the fourth inning, Hrncir continued his offensive success with a home run to push the game’s tally to 4-4. New Market broke things open in the bottom of the fourth as it scored five runs, which were powered by three home runs in the inning by the Muskies.
Not ready to call it a day, Dundas chipped away at the lead by scoring two runs in the sixth inning thanks to a two-run single by Miehoffer that scored Hrncir and Vogel. In the eighth inning, Dundas narrowed the gap to 9-7 as Miehoffer singled into right field to score Drew Sathrum.
Another home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave New Market a 10-7 lead heading into the final inning. An error by New Market in the top of the ninth allowed the Dukes’ Van Roekel to score, which trimmed the Muskies’ lead back to 10-8. The Dukes did have a chance to possibly stage a late comeback but a pair of putouts by New Market ended the inning, and the game, for the Dukes.
In an offensive showcase, Dundas outhit New Market in the game 15-14. Miehoffer led the Dukes with three hits and three RBIs, while Winters, Van Roekel, Bishop, Sathrum and Hrncir all had two hits apiece in the game for Dundas. Todd Mathison started the game for Dundas and was the pitcher of record with five strikeouts, 10 hits allowed and nine runs allowed in 5.0 innings pitched. Matt Neuger completed the game for Dundas with 3.0 innings pitched that included four hits and one run allowed.
Dundas started its week on Aug. 3 with a 10-4 regular season loss to the Minneapolis Cobras at Memorial Park in Dundas. The Cobras charted eight runs in the final two innings of the game to gain the victory. Hrncir led the way for the Dukes in the contest with four hits and two runs.
The Dukes (25-13) were set to finish their Section 1B playoff series with a game against New Market on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The winner of that game would advance to the upcoming state tournament, which will be hosted by Dundas, Faribault and Miesville.
The loser of that game will host the winner of the section playoff game between Hampton and Elko for a ticket to the upcoming state tournament.