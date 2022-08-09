Kyle Hrncir

Kyle Hrncir scores a run for Dundas after a close play at the plate versus New Market during the two team's playoff series Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. (Photos by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Dundas Dukes opened play in the Section 1B playoffs on Friday, Aug. 5 with an 8-7 victory over New Market that was sealed with an RBI single to left center field by Kyle Hrncir, scoring Carson Jones in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Joey Winters

Dundas Dukes third baseman Joey Winters tosses one.
Jon Bishop

Right fielder Jon Bishop at the plate for the Dukes against New Market on Aug. 7.
Garrett Miehoffer

Dundas Dukes second baseman Garrett Miehoffer fields a grounder.
Garrett Miehoffer

Dundas Dukes second baseman Garrett Miehoffer gets ready to throw during the Dukes' playoff game against New Market.
Todd Mathison

Dundas Dukes pitcher Todd Mathison at New Market on Aug. 7. 
Matt Neuger

Dundas Dukes relief pitcher Matt Neuger in action at New Market on Aug. 7.
Tyler Jones

Dundas Dukes Tyler Jones at bat versus New Market on Aug. 7.

