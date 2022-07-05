Dundas Dukes vs. St. Benedict Saints - June 29
The Dundas Dukes scored nine unanswered runs in the first two innings as they cruised to a 15-5 win over the visiting St. Benedict Saints on June 29 at Memorial Park in Dundas.
In the first inning, Dundas carded six runs that was started with an RBI single by second baseman Mike Ludwig. Frank Vogel added a two run double to make it 3-0 before Kyle Hrncir posted a three run double to push the tally to 6-0.
An RBI by Vogel and a two run double by Hrncir in the second inning added three more runs in the second inning for Dundas to make it 9-0. St. Benedict broke the shutout in the third inning with three runs before a two-run homer by Jon Bishop lifted the score to 11-3.
The Saints scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, while Dundas completed the day with two more runs int he bottom of the sixth inning and solo runs in the seventh and eighth innings to make the final 15-5.
On the day, Dundas out hit the Saints 15-10 as Bishop had three hits and two RBIs. Hrncir led the hit parade with three doubles and seven RBIs and DH Van Roekel scored four runs in the game on two hits. Vogel also had three RBIs in the game and three walks.
Caden Sterling was the pitcher of record for Dundas with five strikeouts and six hits allowed in five innings worked. Matt Neuger finished the game for Dundas with two strikeouts and four hits allowed in three innings of shutout baseball.
Dundas Dukes vs. Tempe Banditos - July 1
The Dukes had the opportunity to play an out-of-state opponent on July 1 as the Tempe, Arizona Banditos were in town as part of that squad’s tour of Minnesota town ball teams this week. Dundas jumped out early in the contest with four runs on its way to a 13-1 win over Tempe.
Dukes’ pitcher Kai Oishi was impressive in the start with only two hits and one run allowed in six innings of work. Oishi cruised to the win with five strikeouts to his credit before Dundas reliever Ryan Bell finished the game with two more strikeouts in the final inning of the seven inning contest.
Bishop continued to find success at the plate with three doubles and three RBIs in the game, which started with four runs in the first inning for the Dukes. Dundas went on to add one run in the second, three runs in the third and one run in the fourth before sealing the deal with a four-run sixth inning.
Drew Sathrum added to the offense with three hits and two RBIs, while Garrett Miehoffer had three hits and one RBI. Hrncir and Patrick Wadzinski also posted two RBIs apiece in the winning effort for Dundas.
Dundas Dukes at Northfield Knights - July 4
The game slated for July 4 between the Dundas Dukes and the Northfield Knights was postponed due to weather. The game is now scheduled to be played on July 19 in Northfield.