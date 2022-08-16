Garrett Miehoffer

The Dundas Dukes Garrett Miehoffer gets ready for a pitch. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Dundas Dukes (25-13) earned their 31st Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament bid thanks to an 8-3 victory over New Market in the Section 1B title game on Aug. 9 in St. Patrick.

Nate Van Roekel

Nate Van Roekel in the on deck circle during a recent Dukes’ game at New Market. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Kyle Hrncir

Dundas Dukes shortstop Kyle Hrncir in the field.
Drew Satrum

Dundas Dukes Drew Satrum in action versus New Market last week.
2022-Class-B.jpg

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments