The Dundas Dukes (25-13) earned their 31st Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament bid thanks to an 8-3 victory over New Market in the Section 1B title game on Aug. 9 in St. Patrick.
Dundas, which will serve as one of this year’s hosts to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B and Class C tournaments along with Faribault and Miesville, will open play in the 16-team Class B tournament with a 4:30 p.m. game at Memorial Park in Dundas on Sunday, Aug. 21 against the Eagan Bandits.
The tournament will then continue on Aug. 26-28 and the final rounds will be played on Sept. 2-5. Of note, the first two weekends of play will be single-elimination with the Class B tournament shifting to a double-elimination format once there are just four teams left. Games will be played at Bell Field in Faribault, Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville and Memorial Park in Dundas.
This marks the first time since 2003 that Dundas has served as one of the host for the state tournament. No stranger to state tournament competition, the Dukes have won state titles in 1982, 1998, 1998, 1998 and 2015, along with finishing as the state runner-up in 1975, 1980, 1981, 1996, 2003, 2008, 2010 and 2019. Dundas has also qualified for the state tournament in eight of the last nine seasons.
In the third and deciding game against New Market, Dundas trailed 2-1 heading into the top of the eighth inning before the Dukes ignited for seven runs in the final two innings to gain the victory.
Dundas’ offense in the eighth got rolling after Kyle Hrncir drew a walk with two outs to give the Dukes a runner at first. Frank Vogel followed with another walk fro Dundas before an RBI single by Patrick Wadzinski scored Hrncir. Another pair of walks allowed Vogel to score and a single by Nate Van Roekel brought home Wadzinski, Garrett Miehoffer and Joey Winters.
New Market replied in the bottom of the eighth with one run but an inning ending double play by Dundas stopped the Muskies’ rally. To ice the result, Dundas’ Carson Jones and Hayden Lanoue scored runs to make the final tally 8-3.
In the game, Dundas outhit the Muskies 7-4 as Dom Vogel was the pitcher of record in relief of starter Ryan Bell, who went 6.0 innings and chartered eight strikeouts. Vogel added three strikeouts in 1.1 inning pitched and Hrncir finished the game to gain the save with 1.2 inning pitched and two strikeouts.
At the plate, Jones led Dundas with two hits and one run, while Van Rokel had one hit and two RBIs in the contest.
As the Dukes look ahead to the tournament, their first round opponent will be a familiar one as Dundas scored a 6-3 win over Eagan on July 20 at Memorial Park. In play against teams qualifying for the state tournament this year, Dundas own a 5-6 record that includes wins over Eagan, New Market and Rochester.
This year’s Class B tournament field includes nine teams ranked in the final state poll, including Dundas that was ranked 10th. Miesville was ranked first in the state poll, followed by Rochester, Blaine and four-time defending state champion Chanhassen respectively.
“Class B baseball has gotten deeper and deeper over the last few years. Looking at the bracket there is no easy out for any team,” said Matt Marek, a noted Class B state poll voter who also coaches and plays for state qualifier Champlin Park. “The tournament seems to be more wide open than in the past.”
Dundas Dukes co-manager and player Mike Ludwig echoed Marek’s insight, “Everybody is really good. We played Eagan earlier this year and they are a quality team and I think at this point, particularly in Class B, there really are not a lot of weak links.”
He added, “We are happy to be in it, we are happy to be at home and we are going to do are best.”
After opening the season with a 10-9 record, the Dukes shifted into high gear by winning 13 consecutive games from June 24 to July 22.
“We started to pitch a little better, and obviously scored a lot of runs in that stretch. The bats got hot and we added some pieces along the way,” Ludwig said. “Kyle Hrncir (a recent Farmington H.S. grad) was a huge part of it, because he added a very dynamic piece at shortstop, did a real nice job at the plate and on the mound he has a shutdown arm. In general, we played a lot better and a lot sharper. When you score a lot of runs and play pretty good defense, the results follow.”
Ludwig also listed strong showings this year by Jon Bishop, Hayden Lanoue, Joey Winters and Drew Sathrum along with outstanding play from younger players Frank and Dom Vogel and Garrett Miehoffer. Ludwig praised the play of tested veterans like Pat Wadzinski and Tyler Jones, who have been effective weapons for Dundas this season.
“Up and down the line up, we have 13 guys who we can get into the line up and feel really good about,” Ludwig said. “All in all, it is just a collection of guys having really good years, with quality at bats and getting the hits when we need them.”
Ludwig believes the tournament will be a challenge for all teams involved. As the four-time defending champion, Chanhassen will certainly be a team to watch along with top seeds such as Miesville, Rochester and Blaine but the tournament field’s parity will provide opportunity for all 16 teams.
“Anybody is capable of winning a game here. There are no weak teams in this tournament,” Ludwig said. “To win state tournament games, you have to pitch well and in the years where you make a run, you have to come up with key hits early in the tournament because the pitching is going to be very good from top to bottom.
“You are not going to see anybody’s fourth or fifth guys, you are going to see their ace and you have to find ways to break through, whether it is taking a walk or getting a big hit. You never know when a rally is going to mean the difference between a win and a loss.”
Ludwig summed up the Dukes’ recipe for success in the upcoming state tournament.
“I think the key for us is to continue to do what we’ve been doing. We had a real good series against New Market at the plate and found a way to win against a very good team and that is what we are going to have to do going forward,” Ludwig said.
Dukes Notebook:
• Dundas has outhit its opponents 429-319 this season and the Dukes have outscored their opponents 310-206. Dundas’ team batting average this season ranks at .322.
• Jon Bishop leads Dundas on offense with 49 hits, 13 doubles, six home runs, 40 RBIs and a .389 batting average.
• Ryan Bell paces the pitching staff for Dundas with a 5-1 record and 57 strikeouts. He has a 3.03 earned run average this season. As a team, Dundas owns a 4.78 earned run average this season.
• In the final Class B rankings for 2022, Miesville was ranked number one with 38 points, while Rochester (31) and Blaine (30) completed the top three spots. The four-time defending champion Chanhassen Red Birds were ranked fourth with 27 points. Dundas was ranked 10th in the poll with six points.
• Tickets for the upcoming tournament games will be available at the gate on game day. Prices are $10 for adults on Saturday and Sundays and $5 on Friday nights and on Labor Day. Student prices are $1.
• For complete tournament information, visit: fdm2022.com.