The Dundas Dukes baseball team (20-9, 9-5 CCVL) completed a busy week of town ball action by extending its winning streak to 10 games, thanks to a 13-1 win at Hampton on Sunday, July 17.
The Dukes started the week on Monday, July 11 with a 6-2 win over at Cannon Falls followed by home victories over the Lyon’s Pub Warriors (13-12) on July 13 and Forest Lake (13-0) on July 15 at Memorial Park.
In the victory over Hampton, Dundas took control of the contest with five runs in the second inning and three runs in the fifth inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead. To cap the game, the Dukes added four more runs in the top of the seventh inning to finish the tally at 13-1.
Ryan Bell was the pitcher of record with six strikeouts, one run allowed and only three hits allowed. The Dukes outhit the Cardinals 12-3 in the game. Garrett Miehoffer led the Dukes with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Carson Jones also had three runs scored, two hits and two RBIs and Drew Sathrum added one run scored, two hits and two RBIs on the day. To complete Dundas’ offensive charge, Hayden Lanoue and Kyle Hrncir each had two hits and one RBI in the game.
In action against the Forest Lake Brewers on July 15, Dundas posted four runs in the first inning to set the winning tempo. Dundas went on to add two runs in the third, two runs in the fifth and iced the contest with five runs in the sixth inning.
Nic Zabel was the winning pitcher with just three hits and no runs allowed in six innings of work. Joey Winters had three hits (including a home run), two runs and four RBIs in the game for Dundas, while Jon Bishop had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Drew Sathrum was another star at the plate with three hits, two runs and three RBIs.
In a thriller at Memorial Park on July 13, Dundas rallied in the late innings to claim a 13-12 win over Lyon’s Pub, which was the state’s number four ranked Class A team on July 7.
Lyon’s Pub claimed a 3-0 lead in the first inning and extended that margin to 5-0 in the third inning before Dundas closed the gap to 5-3 with a two run double by Joey Winters and an RBI double by Nate Van Roekel.
Lyon’s Pub charged back to a 9-3 lead in the top of the sixth before Dundas added two more runs on a two RBI single by Dom Vogel. The Dukes then heated up with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take an 11-9 lead. Dundas used four hits in the inning to score its six runs, which was led by a two RBI triple off the bat of Hrncir. Hits by Rich Bordas and Dom Vogel also brought in runs as did a fielder’s choice from Mike Ludwig.
In the top of the eighth inning, Lyon’s Pub regained the lead with three runs before Dundas tied it at 12-12 with a home run by Dundas’ Frank Vogel. After a scoreless top of the ninth, Dundas claimed the victory in the bottom of the ninth. A walk by Hrncir was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Dom Vogel, which put Hrncir into scoring position. A wild pitch then allowed Hrncir to score the winning run.
In the game, Dundas and Lyon’s Pub each had 12 hits. Dom Vogel led Dundas with two hits and three RBIs, while other two hit performers were Joey Winters, Frank Vogel and Ludwig. Hrncir was the pitcher of record with 1.0 inning pitched in relief. Kai Oishi started the game for Dundas and pitched 5.0 innings, while other relief help was provided by Mick Dudero and Ryan Bell.
To start the busy week, Dundas claimed a 6-2 win at Cannon Falls on July 11. Todd Mathison was the winning pitcher for the Dukes with only four hits and one run allowed in five innings of work. He also had four strikeouts for the Dukes.
The Dukes jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then added runs in the fourth and fifth inning before Cannon Falls broke the shutout with one run in the bottom of the fifth. Dundas continued to build its lead with one more run in the sixth inning and then made it a 6-2 final with two more runs in the top of the ninth.
Ludwig was a force in the contest with two hits and two RBIs to his credit, while Bishop had two doubles and one RBI in the game. Winters and Miehoffer also had two hits apiece in the game as the Dukes outhit Cannon Falls 10-6.
The Dukes will return to action July 20 with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Eagan, before traveling to Elko on July 22 for a 7:30 p.m. game.