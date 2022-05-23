Century powers past Northfield in Sections By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seeded seventh in the Section 1AA boys tennis team tournament, Northfield geared up to face tennis powerhouse and the second-seeded Century Panthers. Northfield's Reuben Menk returns a shot during the opening round of the Section 1AA Team tennis tournament. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Ranked among the top 10 teams in the state, the Panthers showed why, easing to the 7-0 sweep over the Raiders to end their combined season. The meet was held at the Rochester Athletic Club on May 17.Century won each battle in straight sets, only losing two games in the seven matchups.Errol Henzen at No. 4 singles and the pair of Joe Grant and Rueben Menk at No. 3 doubles were the Raiders that took a single game from their opponents before bowing out. Errol Lenzen looks on as Reuben Menk smacks the ball back during the Raiders' opening round victory over Farmington on May 16 at Northfield. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) The contest score matched the April 17 regular season victory by the Panthers.Northfield finished the team season at 6-11 overall.Century went on to compete in the Section 1AA Team Championship, falling to the Mayo Spartans.Though defeated by the Panthers, the season is not over for the Raiders.Up next for Northfield is the Section 1AA Individual Tournament.The individual tournament began on May 24, with Farmington hosting the opportunity to send players to state. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northfield Tournament Sport Panthers Raider Tennis Doubles Errol Henzen Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield couple makes and markets unique sauce and seasonings Teen allegedly caught with gun, drugs Northfield biker injured in crash with car on Highway 3 St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Upcoming Events May 23 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, May 23, 2022 May 23 Tradition 5 Alanon Group Mon, May 23, 2022 May 25 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 25, 2022 May 26 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, May 26, 2022 Submit an Event