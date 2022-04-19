When retiring basketball coach Guy Kalland looks back on his 38 years as head coach for the Knights at Carleton College, and reminisces over the highlights, he’ll likely remember “when the goat came back across the river.”
That was a big moment in 1990 when the Knights swept the St. Olaf Lions for the first time in 33 years. And the goat trophy — a tradition started in 1914 between the two Northfield colleges — came back across the Cannon River.
“We had a nice, spirited rivalry with St. Olaf,” said Kalland. “It certainly added some spice to our games.”
Another highlight he’ll never forget was winning the 2006 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) championship. That milestone hadn’t been reached at Carleton in 30 years.
But, perhaps the sweetest and most personal milestone of all, was when Kalland hit the 500-career victories marker for a coach at a single Minnesota NCAA college. That triumph happened during the Knights 65-55 win over Bethel University on Jan. 12, during a game on the opponent’s home court in St. Paul.
“Afterward, the players sprayed me with water bottles in the locker room,” said Kalland.
In typical humble fashion, the coach didn’t want to talk about his own successes; he only wanted to give credit to his players, his assistant coaches and his family.
He even wanted to acknowledge his opposing teams over the years, rather than dwell on his own proven record as a winning coach. He amassed a 506-439 (.535) coaching record and is one of only five men’s basketball coaches to collect at least 500 wins at an NCAA school in Minnesota.
Passion for the game and coaching
“Guy’s a legend here,” said Heidi Jaynes, Carleton College assistant athletic director. “His expertise, his knowledge, his humility, his high standards and his character all made him such a great fit for Carleton. He’s been a wonderful part of the department who will be hard to replace.”
Carleton College assistant men’s basketball coach Ryan Kershaw, who is married to Guy and Linda’s daughter Abby, and is father to grandson Cade, said he’s had the unique opportunity to coach against Kalland when he coached for St. Olaf and also coached alongside him at Carleton.
“Holiday dinners are more enjoyable when the Knights are winning,” Kershaw joked.
As a boss, a mentor, a colleague and a family member, Kershaw said he has cherished all the roles he’s had with Kalland.
“He’s a rare individual who has all the leadership skills: the ability to recruit, teach, motivate any team at any time, and still be diligent, creative and a problem solver,” said Kershaw. “To be a head coach for almost 50 years is very rare in today’s era. He’s one of the best ever.”
Other Carleton leaders shared their high regard for Kalland.
“Guy Kalland’s legacy at Carleton is seen, not just in the accomplishments of the men’s basketball program, but in his mentorship of the many students that he influenced throughout his career,” said Alison Byerly, Carleton College president.
“He represented our men’s basketball program, our department, and Carleton as a whole with a tremendous amount of class during his tenure,” said Gerald Young, Carleton athletic director. “He is revered by his colleagues within our department and provided a superb example for how coaches and faculty operate at Carleton.”
Former principal and star player at Northfield High School, Jeff Eckhoff, has known Kalland on and off the court for many years.
“As a former teacher and high school administrator I have evaluated hundreds of staff,” said Jeff Eckhoff. “While coaching basketball, Guy knows exactly what he wants to teach, how he will go about teaching and whether his athletes are ready to go on to the next phase of the game. His teams always got better and played their best at season’s end.”
Eckhoff said Kalland has a keen awareness of how to motivate players, knowing just the right time to push or back off.
“Most importantly, Guy teaches lifelong lessons while teaching the game of basketball,” said Eckhoff. “His players have many examples they can draw upon when life presents challenges. One of my favorite Guy phases when things are not going well is, ‘Guys, we can either get discouraged or determined.’ He follows this with a plan of how to fix things. This sparked many amazing Carleton comebacks.”
“Being with Guy has been an invaluable relationship,” said Kershaw, who said he had applied for the head coaching job at Carleton. “Our student athletes have really benefitted from his wisdom, experience, genuine character and ability to teach and lead so effectively.”
As a three-sport athlete in high school, Kalland played football, basketball and baseball. As a student at Concordia College-Moorhead, he played on the baseball team while majoring in English and physical education and health. To a lifelong sports enthusiast like Kalland, he said picking a favorite sport was like trying to choose his favorite music — it’s all good.
After receiving a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota where he served as assistant basketball coach, Kalland taught and coached at Eagle Bend and Cannon Falls High Schools. Before coming to Carleton in 1984, he spent four years at Inver Hills Community College where his 1981-82 team was the Minnesota Community College state champion.
Support in the stands
When Kalland looks back on his long career at Carleton, he’ll likely remember the numerous dinners at the Kalland house, with players and staff sitting around the dining room table eating Linda’s popular chicken tortilla soup, taco salads and cupcakes.
Or, he’ll think back to all the games when Linda sat in the stands with her head in her hands. Videos show Linda looking tormented.
“On game days, she was a wreck,” he said about his wife of 48 years. “She gets so nervous, so wound up.”
Jaynes agreed, recalling Linda’s nervous behavior at games.
“Most of the players she’s known since they were recruited,” she said. “She would stay in touch with them and their parents.”
“She cares so much,” said son-in-law Ryan Kershaw. “Linda is as invested in the team as anyone. Guy and Linda have a remarkable relationship and have set a high standard for other married couples.”
The next chapter
Now, a new chapter beckons, as Kalland finishes out his last trimester before retiring as head coach at the end of June. Technically this spring he’s on sabbatical.
“Retirement was not an overnight decision,” he said. “We had to get through the pandemic, then get the players through the conference roster in good shape, make sure the assistant coaches were in good stead, and think about my family considerations.”
The years of recruiting trips, holiday tournaments, daily two-hour practices, and dinners at the house with the team and coaches may be coming to an end, but the connections to former players and parents won’t subside anytime soon. Kalland said he and Linda receive calls and cards year-round, especially at Christmas. On his birthday, he got over 100 texts from former players.
“They are simply fabulous student athletes,” he said of the hundreds of students he has coached. “I realize how grateful I am to so many people who helped me stay the course with success.”
Asked if he had any particular retirement plans, he smiled.
“It’s time,” he said sitting in the conference room inside Carleton’s West Athletic building, designed in the early 1960s by renown architect Minoru Yamasaki, who won the commission the design the World Trade Center in New York City.
“We’ll stay around here and go to all the games,” he said casually.
While he and Linda have no plans for extensive travels, he said they make take a few car trips. But what he’s most looking forward to this spring and summer will be watching 8-year-old grandson Cade Kershaw compete in area golf tournaments.
“They have a really special relationship,” said Ryan Kershaw proudly.
The type of relationship that Kalland cultivated with so many in his nearly four decades at Carleton.