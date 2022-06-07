Dropping their first game in the Section 1AAA baseball playoff, Northfield didn’t have much wiggle room in the double elimination tournament.
Backs against the wall for the Raiders, they didn’t waste their opportunity, getting past Austin 5-2, Stewartville 3-2, and Red Wing 5-2, the Raiders sat one game away from competing for a berth to the state tournament into their June 4 game versus Byron.
Northfield fought hard till the last out but could not continue its run, falling 5-1 to the Bears on June 4.
Northfield 5, Austin 2
The Raiders started their run through the elimination bracket taking on conference foe, Austin on May 31.
Northfield scored early and often to nip the Packers at Sechler Park.
Scoring runs in the first, second and third inning, the Raiders’ Nolan Stepka kept Austin in check on the mound.
Stepka pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs on six hits.
Tate Journell racked up three hits and an RBI to pace the offense.
A rematch against Stewartville was next two days later.
Northfield 3, Stewartville 2
Getting knocked to the elimination bracket by the Tigers, the Raiders got revenge in Stewartville to keep their run going.
Tied 2-2 into the top of the seventh, Northfield’s Tyler Hughes go-ahead single with two outs was the difference.
In a jam in the bottom of the seventh, Joey Malecha struck out the next two batters to seal the victory.
Nolan Thompson earned the win, giving up just a single earned run in his six innings of work.
Spencer Mellgren knocked in two runs in the third inning via a double.
The win moved the Raiders to June 4 to take on Red Wing in Austin’s Marcusen Park.
Northfield 5, Red Wing 2
Getting its third straight quality start by a pitcher, Northfield handled business versus the Wingers.
Malecha took the mound as the starter for the Raiders. The junior proved to be dominant in his time on the mound.
Throwing the complete game, Malecha only allowed three hits, one earned run while punching out 12 batters along the way.
Jordi Vazquez’s single with two outs in the top of the third put the Raiders ahead at 1-0 before adding four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to lead 5-0.
Two late runs off of Malecha proved to be inconsequential in the Northfield win.
Byron waited after the contest to take on the Raiders.
Byron 5, Northfield 1
Northfield hung tough against the top five ranked team of Class AAA but just couldn’t muster enough offense in the 5-1 loss.
After Northfield tied the game at 1-1 following an error, the Bears retook the lead in the bottom half of the second after a two-run double, holding on for the win.
Hughes suffered the complete game loss, responsible for five runs, four earned.
The Raiders managed just two hits in the game. Malecha had two hits while Mellgren picked up the other.
Bowing out of the section tournament, Northfield finished their year with a 7-17 overall record.
The Raiders program will lose nine seniors to graduation in Joey Auge, Tate Journell, Holden Peterson, Reid Peterson, Nolan Stepka, Coledon Rataj, Kaed Rauk, Adam Wiese and Jacob Balvin.