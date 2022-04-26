Success for the Raiders has been a rain or shine event. Unfortunately for Northfield, its lone home meet of the season at the Northfield Middle School track leaned more on the rain side of things. Regardless, both Raiders teams emerged with first place finishes.
The boys team took first in the triangular meet against Rochester John Marshall and Winona with 110.5 team points, while the girls claimed first place with 106 team points.
Senior Collin Graff recorded three individual first place finishes in the long jump (20-03.75), in the 110-meter hurdles (16.73s) and in the 400m (54.01s). Junior Brayden Brakke earned two individual first place finishes in the 100m and the 200m behind times of 11.80 seconds and 23.99 seconds, respectively.
The boys distance runners had strong showings behind an 800m first place finish from senior Will Beaumaster with a time of 2:15.56, a 3,200m first place finish from Nathan Amundson with a time of 10:36.45 and a second place finish from Brecken Riley in the 1,600m with a time of 5:08.37.
In field events, senior Austin Jax took first in the high jump at 5-08.00 and in the triple jump with a career best 40-11.00. Junior Hayden Kelly won the shot put with the top distance of 44-04.00 while juniors Toby Grawe (117-08) and Joseph Schulz (116-06) rattled off first and second place finishes in the discus throw.
Senior Shelby Svien continued her reign of dominance in the girls shot put and discus throw after posting the top distance of 39-09.00 in the shot put and the top distance of 127-05 in the discus throw. The next closest finishes were 30-10.00 and 84-00 respectively.
Freshman Ani Gottfried took first in the pole vault with a height of 7-06.00, while senior Lauren Lippert won the long jump with a distance of 14-07.75. Lippert also finished first in the 200m with a personal best time of 27.46 seconds and in the 400m with a time of 1:01.78.
Freshmen Claire Casson (12:49.05) and Anna Forbord (12:50.99) and senior Adriana Fleming (12:51.86) took first, second and third in the 3,200. Felicity Foxhoven took first in the 1,600m with a time of 5:51.86 and Ella Pagel took second with a time of 5:56.72.
Sophomore Josie Hauck took first in the 800m behind a time of 2:31.29. Freshman Emily Beaham took first in the 100m hurdles and the 300m hurdles with times of 18.61 seconds and 53.53 seconds.