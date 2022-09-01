The Northfield girls tennis team returned to their home courts at Northfield High School for their first home match of the 2022 season. The Raiders defeated the visiting Red Wing Wingers 4-3 behind a crucial singles win from senior captain Lucy Boland.
Northfield got the edge on Red Wing through doubles play with the Raiders taking two of the three matches. The No. 1 doubles pairing of Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant won two straight 6-2 sets for the win and No. 3 doubles pairing Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn won two striaght 6-4 sets for the win.
In singles play, Izzy Balvin picked up a 6-2, 6-4 victory as Northfield's No. 3 singles player. No. 1 singles player Marie Labenski, No. 2 singles player Maya Deschamp and No. 2 doubles of Natalia Neyra Rasmussen and Alison Huang fell in their respective matchups to make it a 3-3 tie with one match left.
At No. 4 singles, Boland faced off against Red Wing's Lorilei Hartman to decide the winner. Bloand started off with a 6-2 win before Hartman responded with a 6-4 win in the second set. Northfield's senior captain pulled through and won the third set 6-4 to secure the Raiders' fourth victory of the season.
Northfield (4-1 record) makes a quick pitstop in Rochester to face Rochester John Marshall before returning home on Tuesday to host a Big 9 Conference match against Winona at 4:30 p.m.