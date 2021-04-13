The Northfield weightlifting team made the long trip for Saturday’s Minnesota state championships in Moorhead more than worth it, as the Raiders returned home with three individual state champions, two state record and a third-place finish as a team in the state.
“That was unexpected,” Northfield coach TJ Wiebe said about the team finish. “That wasn’t really on our radar to place, so that was pretty exciting.”
Northfield qualified Rylee Nelson, Tess Wiebe, Carson Muench, Jake Kick, Izabella Lawrence, Jackson Jerdee and Spencer Mellgren for the state championships after those athletes finished the regular season ranked in the top three in their weight division.
In a weightlifting meet, an athlete’s finishing position is established by combining the weight lifted correctly in the clean and jerk style, and the snatch style.
In Moorhead, Muench, Mellgren and Kick all won state titles in their respective divisions, while Muench lifted a combined 150 kilograms to set the state record for the 61-kilogram division and Mellgren lifted a combined 135 kilograms to set the state record in the 55-kilogram division. Kick won the state title in the 67-kilogram division.
“Those guys were in the top of their weight class all year, so we knew those were going to occur if everything went well,” TJ Wiebe said. “We were hoping for a couple other ones that obviously did their best, but when you’re lifting the absolute most you can lift, little tiny errors can throw off everything. There’s consequences to maximizing your lift every time.”
Those small margins for error make what Muench, Mellgren and Kick accomplished all the more impressive, TJ Wiebe said.
In addition to the performances Saturday, the hours in the weight room that all three consistently put in in the months leading up to the state championships is what made the final results Saturday more rewarding, even if more work awaits around the corner.
“The work they put in in the gym is just unbelievable, because weightlifting is just such an unforgiving sport,” TJ Wiebe said. “It’s tough. It never gets easy, because once you can do a lift you’re always striving for more. You’re always trying to get more, so it never gets easy and is just always a grind. These student athletes are just putting in that work every day, so it’s just fun to see it pay off. It’s a testament to all the work they do every day.”