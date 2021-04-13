The Northfield girls golf team started the season Thursday afternoon at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona with a 414-444 victory against the Winhawks.
Freshman Emerson Garlie led the way for the Raiders with a 92, while junior Anna Nesseth was close behind with a 93. Sophomore Marie Labenski (106) and junior Evelyn Jordan (119) accounted for the other two scoring positions.
"Very cold and windy day," Northfield coach Mel Miller said. "Very difficult golf course. The first Big 9 Conference meet is there on April 29th, so it was good to see the golf course. I expect that our team score will be 20-25 shots better next time."
The Raiders return to the links Monday afternoon in a triangular against Mankato West and Rochester Century at North Links Golf Course in Mankato.