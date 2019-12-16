If a team is going to beat Northfield wrestling this year, it will likely have to come from behind to do so.
The way the lineup for the Raiders, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA, is constructed, a stretch of anywhere from five to eight consecutive wrestlers can bury an opponent starting at the 113-pound weight class and continuing all the way through the 160-pound weight class.
During Thursday's 42-31 victory at Owatonna, Northfield won seven of those eight weight classes with five of those victories also earning bonus points, all of which were by fall.
At Saturday's Larry Severson Invite, the Raiders won the title by more than 100 points thanks to championships in every weight class from 113-138, in addition to junior Gavin Anderson finishing fourth at 145, senior Ethan Johnson snagging third at 152 and sophomore Darrin Kuyper slotting into fourth at 160.
"It's a pretty heavy duty gauntlet we have going right there," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said.
The titles Saturday came from sophomore Beau Murphy at 113, junior Chase Murphy at 120, sophomore Jake Messner at 126, junior Sam Holman at 132, senior Drew Woodley at 138 and senior David Tonjum at 220.
Jake Messner wins the title at 126 with a 7-2 decision. He had this takedown in the second period pic.twitter.com/6QllmLVaGK— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) December 14, 2019
Four of those six entered the day as the top seed in their weight class except for Tonjum and Beau Murphy, the latter of which upset top-seeded Luke Williams from Pine Island in the finals with a 4-3 decision. Williams is ranked sixth in Class AA at the weight class.
That's continued a torrid start to the year for Beau Murphy, who maintained his undefeated record this season. He's still not ranked in Class AAA, but if the winning continues that will likely change soon for the sophomore, who is enjoying his first permanent spot in the varsity lineup.
Beau Murphy hangs on to win 4-3 at 113 against top-seeded Luke Williams from Pine Island pic.twitter.com/ERogY9vnLl— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) December 14, 2019
Last year, he amassed 22 wins as a freshman at 106, before his older brother, Chase Murphy, dropped down to the weight class toward the end of the year with hopes of contending for a state title. Now, Beau is certified at 113 and Chase is certified at 120, meaning Northfield can enjoy both throughout the postseason.
"It's been fantastic," Staab said. "(Beau's) undefeated, he's doing everything we've asked and he's just deadly with that high half. He's just getting after it and it's fun."
Holman joins Beau Murphy as the only two wrestlers in the stretch from 113-138 who haven't qualified individually for state. Like Beau Murphy, Holman has plans to add his name to that list by the end of the year.
Holman has lost only twice this year, first by a 6-5 decision against LARP's Ross Herber, ranked in Class A, and second by a 3-2 decision against Mounds View's Javan Kaufman, ranked in Class AAA.
Holman advanced to the finals Saturday with a 2-1 overtime victory against Lake City's Luke Skifton before he cruised past Faribault's Gael Ramirez 9-3 in the finals. That level of wrestling is nothing new for Holman, but the opportunity is.
Sam Holman (132) wins 2-1 in overtime thanks to this escape.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) December 14, 2019
He’s into the championship finals, while Jake Messner won his semi at 126 10-3 pic.twitter.com/RtDXKXqHrp
He finally broke through into the varsity lineup at 120 last year to help the Raiders to a section title after years of narrowly losing in wrestle offs to Messner and Chase Murphy. When an open weight class popped up, though, Holman seized control of it and doesn't look like he's letting go any time soon.
"He stuck with it these years wrestling JV, he's been a very good youth wrestler all the way through and it was tough on him," Staab said. "Finally last year he broke into the lineup and started to have confidence. Then in the summer you could tell he's ripped. He hit the weights and did a lot of extra wrestling. His mind is set on making it to the state tournament this year and he's practicing like it every day and this is what happens."
Northfield's trio of state returners all won their weight classes Saturday without much drama. Chase Murphy claimed the title at 120 with two pins and a technical fall in the finals, Messner used two pins, a 10-3 decision in the semifinals and a 7-2 decision in the finals, and Woodley utilized a couple pins before a pair of technical falls in the semifinals and finals.
Woodley's first-round pin was his 191st career win, making him the winningest wrestler in Northfield history.
"That's the history of the whole school," Staab said. "He's got plenty of wins left this year and is going to break that record by quite a few."
Drew Woodley wins the title at 138 by a 17-2 tech fall. This was the final takedown pic.twitter.com/t6Krufz5fw— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) December 14, 2019
The last title of the day came from Tonjum, who entered the 220 bracket as the third seed. His first upset of the day came against Tri-City United's Jose Reyes, who beat Tonjum 14-10 a couple weeks ago at the Dick Shiels Invite in Faribault. Tonjum pinned Reyes in the second period Saturday.
Then in the finals, Tonjum faced off with Rochester Century's Seth Arndt, who's ranked No. 8 in Class AAA. After Tonjum jumped out to a 3-1 lead at the end of the second period, Arndt came back thanks to a quick escape to start the third period and a stalling penalty against Tonjum with 11 seconds left.
That forced overtime, which didn't last long after Tonjum recorded a takedown within the first five seconds to claim the title.
David Tonjum (220) closes the day by beating top-seeded Seth Arndt (ranked in AAA) from Rochester Century 5-3 in overtime.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) December 14, 2019
Started OT immediately with this takedown pic.twitter.com/f3Kp7pkafn
"He's been having a great year, too," Staab said, "and he's helping us out in those upper weights along with some other wrestlers, but he's been kind of the anchor up there now."
This latest invite win adds to Northfield's resume, which already features a 3-0 start in Big 9 Conference duals, a title at the Cardinal Duals in Coon Rapids and a second-place finish at the Dick Shiels Invite behind Stillwater, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.
"It was the best we've ever done in this tournament, hands down," Staab said. "We celebrate today and we celebrate Thursday, but we still keep the focus on March and February and getting better every day."