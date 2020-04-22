<&firstgraph>Note: This story originally appeared in the March 29, 1979, edition of the Northfield News. It has been edited slightly for clarity and length, but otherwise appears just as it did in 1979.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>There was cheering in the streets of Northfield Sunday. the triumphant Northfield Raider girls’ basketball team, runner-up in the 1979 Minnesota high school tournament, returned home to the greatest outpouring of joy and affection that the city has witnessed in some time.
<&firstgraph>It would appear there is nothing like a team of state championship caliber to rally a community and reaffirm its identity. With the squad’s tournament appearance and second-place finish, the city erupted in shameless pride. It was the first Northfield girls team to advance to state in the four-year history of the girls tournament. It was the first Northfield team to make a trip to state in 47 years.
<&firstgraph>The 1979 Raiders wrote the last chapter of their spectacular season Saturday night with a stubborn 55-46 loss at the hands of a talented St. Paul Central team in the championship game. It was the team’s first defeat in 25 games this season.
<&firstgraph>The Raiders may be No. 2 in the state, but they are still No. 1 in the eyes of Northfield. The girls were met seven miles west of the city on their return trip Sunday afternoon, by a throng of well-wishers with horns and sirens blaring. They were escorted to the senior high school, where several hundred more fans waited to pay tribute to them and their accomplishments.
<&firstgraph>The program took on all the dimensions of a love feast. Subdued, yet emotion filled, everyone was lauding everyone else, the praise and the applause overflowed. And it all felt good.
<&firstgraph>As Raider booster Dan Freeman said, as he surveyed the large crowd which jammed the gymnasium bleachers, “If this isn’t love, then I absolutely don’t know what is.”
<&firstgraph>It was an especially emotional time for those on the team. Coach Gary Schnobrich likened the closing that was being brought to the 1979 Raider season and the high school basketball careers of seven of his seniors, girls he has coached since the were in eighth grade, to a wedding. He said it was as though we were watching his daughters get married, going off the find new challenges and new experiences. The tournament, he said, “is the greatest feeling I have ever experienced.” He called it a “team effort,” a “community effort.”
<&firstgraph>He couldn’t help but reminisce about taking his seniors as ninth graders to the first girls state tournament just to watch. It was then that the group coined the saying “’77 — we’ll win 11, ‘78 — we’ll go to state, ‘79 — one more time.”
<&firstgraph>He noted that his team failed to make state in ‘78, so the rhyme had since been revised to say, “’79 sure was fine.”
<&firstgraph>And it was. Like Sherman through Georgia, the Raiders had dispatched each and every opponent during the regular season. A combination of desire, hard work and a commitment on and off the court to the team and to each other, propelled these 13 girls to one of the most successful athletic seasons of any Raider team in recent history.
<&firstgraph>The girls and coach Schnobrich pulled no punches when they said at the beginning of the season that the state tournament was their goal. After winning the Missota Conference title, they methodically beat Lakeville and New Prague to claim the sub-regional 1AA crown. They knocked off Rochester John Marshall and Austin in the regionals to reach state.
<&firstgraph>Then, they blew out a flustered St. Francis squad and they let their character show through as they came from behind to beat a tough Coon Rapids team, before succumbing to St. Paul Central, nine points shy of a state championship.