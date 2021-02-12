The Northfield Raiders girls’ hockey team left no doubt Thursday night in a 6-0 rout of the Albert Lea Tigers. Freshmen Grace McCoshen and Ayla Puppe — two of the Raiders’ top-three scorers — each had hat tricks as Northfield remained undefeated on the season at 7-0.
Heading into the night, the Raiders were in a three-way tie atop the Big 9 Conference standings with Albert Lea and Owatonna. With the win — and Owatonna's trouncing of Winona — there is now just a two-way tie atop the standings, although Northfield has beaten both of its closest competitors head-to-head this season and has played one less game than both.
Northfield started fast as Puppe scored just over three minutes into the game, assisted by senior Mya Wesling. While the Raiders started each period fast, that was the only goal of the first despite several good chances in front of the net for Northfield. Albert Lea took a penalty with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the period but the Raiders were unable to convert on the power play.
Not even four minutes into the second period, McCoshen scored unassisted and then 19 seconds later scored again to put the Raiders up 3-0. After Northfield dominated play and possession in the first period, it looked like Albert Lea stepped it up a notch to start the second but McCoshen’s goals put an end to that thought. The Raiders re-asserted control and outshot the Tigers 15-4 in the period.
McCoshen scored her third goal for the hat trick barely three minutes into the third period, assisted by senior Marta Sorenson. Puppe scored with help from McCoshen about two minutes later and she secured a hat trick of her own with another goal (assisted by sophomore Ava Stanchina and Wesling) with 3:50 left in the game. Northfield kept the pressure on the Albert Lea defense the entire game while limiting the Tigers to just eight shots on goal for the entire contest, none in the third period.
The Raiders are averaging more than five goals a game — they have been held to under five goals just three times this season — and are giving up less than a goal per game including four shutouts.
Northfield travels to Red Wing (1-4) on Thursday, Feb. 18, before a four-game road trip that extends into March. They are at Mankato East on Feb. 20, Mankato West Feb. 25, Rochester Mayo Feb. 27 and Owatonna on March 4.