After a summer in which most forms of entertainment outside the house were shuttered, the Northfield boys and girls cross country teams decided to do something productive.
They ran, and they ran a lot.
The result, with the help of both squads returning the bulk of their experience from last season, are quick groups for both the boys and the girls entering Thursday's season-opening race in Faribault.
“We had a really good turnout for summer practices this year, which is really exciting," senior Claire Bussman said. "I think everybody is just excited for the opportunity to race.”
“It’s been exciting to see everyone improving," senior Erica Loe added. "A lot of people put in the miles over the summer, so it’s exciting to see how strong this team is.”
Bussman, Loe and senior Nicole Theberath are the three captains for the girls team, while seniors Martin Brice, Jacob Lockner and Carter Lefkowitz are the three captains for this year's boys team.
“I’m really just happy there’s a season this year," Lefkowitz said. "I was really worried there wouldn’t be.”
Thursday's dual Faribault meet will kick off a 2020 campaign that will be devoid of the typical crowded invitationals that populate a cross country schedule.
Part of that is there's also no set plan for a Section 1AA meet for a state meet, although there's been no official cancellation and the details of both are still to be decided.
“If there’s a state meet that would be really cool, because we only had a couple seniors that graduated," Lockner said. "Our main varsity is returning, and a lot of them have been improving a lot from last year.”
"With the young kids coming up we’ll have a strong team," Bussman added. "Especially toward the end when we’re tapered, I think it could be really exciting.”
Brice, especially, is hoping for a chance to race at the section meet after he missed out on qualifying for state by one spot last fall.
"I’m pretty excited and feel like with my senior year this is sort of my last chance," Brice said. "I’m pretty excited to throw down some pretty good finishes this season.”
That's part of a complicated goal structure the Raiders have established this year. Last week, Northfield set up a series of go levels for its preseason goals.
The first level are "process goals," which can range from sleeping for a certain amount of hours each week, drinking a certain amount of water a day or setting aside a specific amount of time each day for stretching. Then, there are "time goals," which differ for each runner depending on how quick they want their personal-best time to be this year.
After that, are the team's "dream goals," which might take a few years to officially tick off, or specify where the team might finish at the Big 9 Conference meet or any potential section or state meets.
“I would definitely like to see us in the top two in the conference for the girls," Theberath said. "Especially with the season ending at conference, perhaps, I think it’s good to have that goal that’s realistic, and we can always switch it to sections or state.”