This story first ran in the Dec. 1, 1993, edition of the Northfield News.
Detroit Lakes lived up to its No. 1 Class A ranking, defeating the Northfield Raiders 21-14 in last Friday’s Prep Bowl XII at the Metrodome.
It appeared Detroit Lakes had control of the game midway through the fourth quarter. The Lakers had a 21-7 lead and had the ball on the Northfield nine-yard line. But then lightning struck. Defensive tackle Bob Berglund’s hit on Detroit Lakes’ quarterback Toby Steinmetz caused a fumble that bounced into the hands of Scott LeRoy, and he was off on the run of his life — an 88-yard touchdown run. LeRoy’s return set a Prep Bowl record and more importantly got the Raiders back in the game.
On the kickoff, Detroit Lakes’ Steve Skarie fumbled the ball, and Northfield’s Mark Rud recovered on the Laker 25-yard line. But there the Raiders had problems. After a false start penalty on first down, Hokan Bengston bailed the Raiders out on a 12-yard screen play to the 18. Mark Streefland was stopped for no gain, but then Bengston ran for two yards, a couple of feet short of the first down. There, the Raider offense appeared disorganized and the confusion resulted in another five-yard penalty — a delay of game. Raider coach Bubba Sullivan explained the mix up.
“We had all the personnel we wanted on the field,” Sullivan said, “so we had no one to shuttle in the play. And by the time we signaled in the play, it was too late.”
Though the Metrodome scoreboard inaccurately displayed zero timeouts for Northfield, coach Sullivan and the team were aware they had one remaining.
“We didn’t think we were running out of time,” Sullivan said. “I was wondering about the penalty, but then when I watched the game on tape, I realized we were too late.”
Rather than a fourth and one, the Raiders were forced into a fourth and six. The Raiders attempted a quick screen to flanker Steve Gorka, but he was thrown for a two-yard loss by Erik Gunderson.
“That was a play where the dome came into play,” Sullivan said. “Sam (Richardson) realized it wasn’t going to be a good play. But because of the noise, he couldn’t call the audible. We felt their tackler (Gunderson) made a great play. We thought he’d back off, but instead he stayed up.”
The Laker offense wound the clock down with a six-play drive, but the NHS defense forced a punt and gave its offense one more shot 68 yards away from the end zone with 2:18 remaining. The Raiders moved the ball upfield with a Streefland nine-yard run, a Wefel eight-yard reception, and then reached the Laker 38 on 10 and three yard receptions to Gorka. But after Gorka’s receptions, the Lakers sealed the victory when Steinmetz stepped in front of Raider receiver Jeff Deuth near the 27-yard line and returned it to near midfield.
After running out the clock with two snaps, the Lakers celebrated their second consecutive state championship.
“I think it was just a good football game,” Detroit Lakes coach Rick Manke said. “It’s obvious why Northfield got as far as they did. A big physical football team, no doubt about that.”
Controversial call
Late in the third quarter, it appeared the Raiders stopped a Detroit Lakes surge when Richardson caused the Lakers’ Jason Ziegler to fumble after a 10-yard reception on the Raider 43 and recovered the ball on the 45. But a defensive holding penalty of Streefland nullified the turnover.
“The referee on our side of the field told us that Streefland held,” Sullivan said. “I thought it was interesting that a penalty would be called at that point of a game in a state championship. That penalty and the delay of game on fourth-and-one were the two big turning points.”
Streefland, who played defensive end, talked about the penalty.
“It was questionable,” he said, “because it had nothing to do with the play (fumble). I stayed with a receiver’s chest, and just pushed him around and dropped off for coverage.”
Seven plays later, Steinmetz scored on a one-yard plunge with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Lakers went for two points on a fake kick and Steinmetz found Ziegler in the end zone for what appeared to be a commanding 21-7 lead.
The Raiders closed out the season at 13-1, their best season ever. The Lakers end the year with a perfect 13-1 mark.