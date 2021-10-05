The biggest realization for the Northfield boys soccer team was that a loss doesn’t end the world.
After a hyper-competitive 2020, in which the Raiders strove for both Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA titles, a mentality had been instilled that losing wasn’t an option. When losses did happen, it often set Northfield back for the next match or two until the team’s confidence level was refilled.
After the graduation of double-digit seniors from last year, it was quickly evident this was going to be a much different season, which senior Teigen Hoff said has led to a more positive environment on a day-to-day basis.
“We all knew there was an expectation where we were supposed to be at,” Hoff said. “We met that for most of the season, but when we lost that first game people were crying. Losing wasn’t an option, and I just think the mindset around it was so much worse than it is this year. This year with an entirely new team, instead of looking at losses as the end of the world, it’s just another opportunity for growth, somewhere we can get better and it shows us where our mistakes are.”
From a results standpoint, Northfield has taken a step back this fall, but that was more or less inevitable after the departure of last year’s seniors, who had filled major varsity roles for the better part of three seasons.
The talent is still definitely there, as evidenced by a 3-2 victory to deliver Rochester Century its only conference defeat of the season thus far. But the mentality has also allowed the Raiders to access that talent more frequently after tough defeats.
That victory against Rochester Century came after a stretch of three losses in four games to Mankato West, Mankato East and Owatonna.
“That’s just soccer for you,” senior Pablo Gallardo said. “We have our days and we don’t have our days. Even after a loss, we’re not down on ourselves and we pick up right away the next game. Century’s an example of that where we were coming off losses. We’re not putting our heads down at all.”
Senior Isai Duque added: “I feel like the losses have taught us a lot of lessons, and going back and watching film have taught us things we need to fix as a team. I feel like the film has helped us a lot individually and as a team get better.”
The losses have mounted off the field for the Raiders as the season progressed, however. Duque — a three-year varsity player — suffered a long-term injury toward the start of the season. Senior Jayden Wefel suffered a season-ending injury when his leg was barreled into while serving as the placekicker for the football team.
Even Hoff is working his way back from a knee injury that turned out to be less serious than initially thought.
“We’re fortunate to have talented players that are younger than us, so we’ve been able to bring up three or four guys this year,” Hoff said. “Obviously we’re feeling the weight of losing six players at different times, but we have the depth at lower levels that we’re able to be fluid and move around.”
Northfield coach Cale Steinhoff added: “I have been so pleased with all the contributors we’ve had. That’s been younger players coming up to play on the varsity team, that’s been assistant coaches helping from the top down, that’s been parents — everybody this year has been so supportive, and that’s been amazing. The young guys can play, so we’ll get them playing time. Sometimes that’s because of injury, and sometimes that’s just because they deserve it.”
Another byproduct of a slow start to the season for the Raiders was the stress around contending for a conference title was quickly removed. Instead, every practice and match was centered around preparing for and improving toward the Section 1AAA tournament, which starts with quarterfinal matches Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the high seed.
More likely than not, Northfield will hit the road in the first round of the section tournament, but it should avoid expected top seed Lakeville South, which is undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state. What appears likely, based on the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net, is a trip to either Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo or Lakeville North in the quarterfinals.
No matter the first-round opponent through, Steinhoff said he feels confident his team will show up ready to play thanks to Northfield’s group of seniors.
“I’ve been saying it since the start, that I’ve been blown away by the senior leadership on this team,” Steinhoff said. “The program is young after we graduated a big senior class last year, and many of those seniors had been on varsity for three years. These guys have led in ways that we haven’t seen in years. The way they brought the team together, the way they’ve led both on the field and off, I’ve been so proud of them.”