COACHES
Head coach: Janet Smith (1st year head coach), 15th year as a coach
Distance and Mid-Distance: Janet Smith and Pat Riley
Throws: Tim Larsen
Pole Vault: Karl Viesselman
Sprints: Tom Dickerson, Brynn Stellner, Bubba Sullivan and Sean Obrien
Jumps: Tyler Balow and Tom Dickerson
Hurdles: Kyle Korynta
ROSTER
Ella Anderson, 11
Emily Beaham, 9
Abigail Borgerding, 9
Madeline Bussmann, 10
Claire Casson, 9
Regan Childress, 11
Maggie Cohrs, 9
Valeria De La Torre, 9
Marisa Devito Winget, 11
Grace Dickerson, 12
Addison Doeden, 9
Addison Enfield, 9
Adriana Fleming, 12
Isabel Fleming, 10
Charlotte Flory, 10
Anna Forbord, 9
Liv Fossum, 12
Felicity Foxhoven, 12
Zoe Frank, 12
Greta Gilmore, 11
Shania Gjerdingen, 9
Julia Gorden Mercer, 11
Ani Gottfried, 9
Lucilla Graham, 9
Whitney Gray, 10
Sylvi Hanson, 12
Jolee Harris, 12
Josie Hauck, 10
Keira Hauskins, 9
Ella Hegland, 11
Maria Hegland, 9
Ella Hegseth, 11
Lorena Ibanez Arroyo, 10
Jayna Janssen, 12
Inga Johnson, 10
Abigail Kasal, 9
Nora Klaers, 10
Nora Kortuem, 9
Clare Liebl, 9
Clara Lippert, 12
Amber Mahal, 8
Kelin McDowell, 9
Madeline McDowell, 11
Edith McLaughlin, 9
Clara Menssen, 10
Devin Morrell, 9
Natalie Morse, 12
Lily Nagy, 9
Erika Nesseth, 10
Lynette Ott, 12
Ella Pagel, 9
Hannah Pape, 9
Hailey Parish, 10
Quinlynn Parish, 11
Sidney Petersen, 12
Annabelle Rezac, 10
Mary Rizzo, 12
Abigail Sparks, 10
Shelby Svien, 12
Samantha Thomas, 10
Elizabeth Tracy, 9
Naomi Valentyn, 9
Sophia Vantries, 10
Maliah Vosejpka, 10
Theo Welsh, 12
KEY ATHLETES
Clara Lippert (12th grade & captain): She is a two time state participant. She ran on the State 4x400 relay her 9th grade year, COVID year in 10th grade, and ran on the State 4x800 relay her junior year (with sophomore returner Josie Hauck). Clara looks to bring her talent and experience to the track this year in the sprints and mid-stance races in her final season.
Shelby Svien (12th grade & captain): Shelby participated in the state meet in the discus last season. She has been working hard in the off season and has set herself up for another great season of throwing for the Raiders.
Adrianna Fleming (12th grade): She surprised her coaches and herself with a podium finish at the section meet in the 3,200 to finish the 2021 season. She was also an alternate on our 4x800 state relay team. She has a strong cross country season and is looking to do great things in the distance races this season as well.
Grace Dickerson and Jayna Janssen (both 12th graders also both captains) are both strong returners and were members on our two Conference Champion relays last season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Out of our 65 member roster, we have 24 ninth grade and 17 tenth grade athletes out. 63% are underclassmen which shows that we have a lot to look forward to in the future of the program as well. We have many multi-sport athletes out that we are brand new to the sport of track, that we are very excited to see what talents they will bring to the team this year.
2021 RECAP
Last season we placed 4th in conference behind Century, Mankato East, and Winona. Those three and Mayo will probably be our toughest competition again this season.
Last year we were 8th out of 17 in 1AA. This is the first year with the three class section system. For sections we are now in 1AAA. The our toughest competition last year was Rosemount (who will no longer be in this section), Farmington, and Rochester Century. With Rosemount out, and the fact that they had an athlete in nearly every event qualify for state out of our section, it will really open up the chances for us to send even more athletes to state this season.
Last season we sent the 4x800 relay team and Shelby Svien to state in the discus.
2022 OUTLOOK
The girls track and field team is looking to contend for the top spot in the conference with our competition being those who beat us last season. Our young team has a lot of potential to surprise those teams this season!
ODDS AND ENDS
Captains: Grace Dickerson, Jayna Janssen, Clara Lippert, Shelby Svien
This season our team is excited to have all our meets co-ed with the boys team. Our season’s focus is to be well-rounded athletes, not just focusing on the daily training, but also the mental aspect of being an athlete. Great things can happen when you combine all of this with good nutrition and sleep.