Five members of the St. Olaf College men's basketball team scored in double figures at the Oles downed Bethany Lutheran, 82-77, in the home opener at Bob Gelle Court on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Nate Albers led St. Olaf with 17 points, while senior Noah Beck recorded his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Troy Diggins Jr. and junior Dominic Bledsoe registered 13 points, and sophomore Carter Uphus had 10.
With St. Olaf (2-1) up 71-69, sophomore Nathan Hendler sank a three-pointer to give St. Olaf a five-point lead, and sank another three-pointer two minutes later to regain a five-point lead over Bethany Lutheran (1-2) with one minute, 36 seconds to go in the game. Beck had three free throws in the final 12 seconds of the game to help lift the Oles past the Vikings.
Neither team led by more than three points in the first five minutes of the second half as there were four lead changes. Bethany Lutheran finished a layup and sank a three-pointer to extend the Vikings' lead to eight at 54-46.
A basket behind the arc from Bledsoe, followed by a pair of free throws from Beck brought the Oles within one. With 7:40 to go, Uphus had a three-point play that regained the lead for St. Olaf for the first time since 17:36 in the half.
The Oles are back on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 19, for a non-conference contest against North Central (Minn.) at 7:30 p.m.
Carleton men start with win
A pair of rookies had stellar collegiate debuts in propelling the Carleton College men's basketball team to an 82-67 victory over visiting North Central University on Nov. 12. First-year Isaac Tessier poured in a game-high 27 points — 23 of them in the second half — and classmate Jeremy Beckler added a double-double by tallying 23 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks and two assists.
Carleton (1-0) dominated in the interior in building a 50-20 edge for points in the paint. The Knights connected on 46 percent of their attempts and limited the Rams (0-3) to 34 percent shooting overall.
Alex Battist was the third Knight in double figures, narrowly missing a double-double of his own as he posted 18 points and nine boards.
Point guard Henry Bensen accounted for seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in addition to limiting the Ram's leading scorer this season, Micah Filer, to only four points on 1 of 9 shooting.
The production of Tessier, Beckler, Battist and Bensen was needed as returning All-Region performer Kent Hanson limited to only four points in the contest.
The game was knotted 26-26 with 5:15 left in the first half before Battist's layup sparked Carleton on a 15-6 run to close the period. That spurt was capped by Bensen's half-court heave at the buzzer.
After North Central pulled to within 66-58 with 4:20 still to play in the second half, Tessier scored the game's next nine points to put the game out of reach.
Carleton will play 11 of its next 13 games away from home, a stretch that begins with a visit to No. 12-ranked Saint John's University at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ole women fall to UM-Morris
Sophomores K'Lynn Lewis and Sydney Beard, along with senior Kelsie Gerovac combined for 44 points, but the St. Olaf College women's basketball team fell to the University of Minnesota Morris, 79-72, on Saturday at the Quinlivan & Hughes Tip-Off Tournament.
Lewis scored in double figures for the third time this season with 23 points, while Gerovac added a career-high 11 points and Beard had a career-high 10 points, but Minnesota Morris (2-2) outscored St. Olaf (2-2) 23-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.
After scoring a combined 55 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and nine steals in the Oles' two games at the Quinlivan & Hughess Tip-Off Tournament, Lewis was named to the All-Tournament Team.
In addition to her 23 points, Lewis had eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Senior Ella Skrien added nine points, six assists and three steals for the Oles.
The Oles went on an 18-6 run that started halfway through the third quarter to extend the St. Olaf lead to as many nine. Lewis had back-to-back three pointers to start the run, followed by five-straight points from Gerovac to make the score 58-52, in favor of the Oles.
A three-pointer from Lewis with eight seconds to go in the third quarter made the score 65-56 heading into the final period.
The Cougars had a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, and a pair of free throws from Haley Wollschlager gave Morris a six-point lead with 4:03 left in the game. A minute later, the Oles got a three-pointer from Lewis to cut the deficit to three, but the Cougars would hold the lead for the remainder of the game.
Depsite St. Olaf holding Morris to 39.7 percent shooting in the game, the Cougars were 23-for-29 from the free-throw line, including 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter, compared to just eight made free throws in the game from the Oles.
St. Olaf continues its non-conference schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 19 as the Oles travel to Crown College for a 7 p.m. tip off.
Knight women cruise past Crown
The Carleton College women's basketball team dominated in posting an 84-33 triumph over visiting Crown College on Saturday evening. This 51-point win marks the third-largest margin victory in recorded team history. Katie Chavez's 25-point effort led four Knights in double figures.
Carleton (2-1) opened the game with a 14-0 run, led 39-14 at halftime, and slowly extended its lead throughout the second half. The Knights tried to spread their playing time out as 8-of the-9 healthy players on the roster saw between 18-27 minutes of court time.
Chavez went 8 of 10 from the field as she scored 25 points from her guard position. She also gathered a game-high seven rebounds and contributed four assists with four steals. With her second big game of the week, Chavez jumped to the top of the MIAC's individual scoring leaderboard as she is averaging 21.7 points per game so far this season.
Samantha Cooke scored 18 points, had two blocks and grabbed five rebounds. Jill Yanai stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Anna Hughes was the other Knight in double figures, scoring 11 as she went 3 of 6 from three-point range
The Knights registered 17 steals and turned the Storm's 26 turnovers into 29 points. The Knights also had an edge on the Storm with 38-8 points scored in the paint
The Knights shot 53 percent overall, including 43 percent from three-point range, while holding the Storm to a 21 percent field-goal rate overall.
Dominique Urbina scored 11 points to pace Crown, with Stevey De La Ossa adding seven points.
Carleton will host University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 7 p.m. Wednesday.