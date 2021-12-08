Samantha Ims nailed a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, but the Northfield girls basketball team was unable to keep pace Tuesday night in a 60-44 loss at Rochester John Marshall.

The Rockets (1-1) led 34-14 at halftime.

In addition to Ims, Izzy Balvin scored six points, Marie Labenski added five points, Abbie Thompson and Lucy Menssen scored four points, Annika Quass notched three points, Cora McBroom provided two points and Kat Organ finished with one point.

Northfield (1-2) next plays Saturday night at home against New Prague (0-4).

