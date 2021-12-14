The potential for the Northfield wrestling team shined bright for the first match Saturday at Hastings, where the Class AAA No. 12 Raiders knocked off Class AAA No. 8 Forest Lake 43-22.
In the second match, however, Northfield faltered 52-14 with three forfeits against a Hastings squad that's ranked just outside the top 12 of Class AAA.
Jackson Barron (132-pound weight class), Jayce Barron (160) and Darrin Kuyper (170) finished 2-0 for the Raiders.
Northfield next wrestles Thursday night in a triangular at Austin that also includes Winona.
Northfield 43, Forest Lake 22
106: Christenson, Cullen (Forest Lake) defeated Staab, Caden (Northfield) 8-2 (Score: 0-3).
113: Blasko, Aspen (Forest Lake) defeated Dettling, Matt (Northfield) 7-0 (Score: 0-6).
120: Harner, Keith (Northfield) defeated Wasilik, Aidan (Forest Lake) Fall 3:45 (Score: 6-6).
126: Aho, Jacob (Forest Lake) defeated Williams, Logan (Northfield) Fall 3:21 (Score: 6-12).
132: Barron, Jackson (Northfield) defeated LeMire, Andrew (Forest Lake) Fall 3:36 (Score: 12-12).
138: Gorr, Brody (Northfield) defeated Morgan, Jimmy (Forest Lake) 3-0 (Score: 15-12).
145: Messner, Jake (Northfield) defeated Marr, Jackson (Forest Lake) 7-2 (Score: 18-12).
152: Vanacker, Dan (Forest Lake) defeated Murphy, Owen (Northfield) 11-0 (Score: 18-16).
160: Barron, Jayce (Northfield) defeated Bordenave, Brian (Forest Lake) Fall 1:22 (Score: 24-16).
170: Kuyper, Darrin (Northfield) defeated Christenson, Peyton (Forest Lake) 7-4 (Score: 27-16).
182: Kuyper, Ryan (Northfield) defeated Gruba, Hunter (Forest Lake) 15-1 (Score: 31-16).
195: Rendl, Mark (Forest Lake) defeated Forfeit, (Northfield) (Score: 31-22).
220: Mikula, Nickolas (Northfield) defeated McGeary, Colin (Forest Lake) {Disq} (Score: 37-22).
285: Pagel, Mason (Northfield) defeated Silvera, Jordan (Forest Lake) {Forfeit} (Score: 43-22).
Hastings 52, Northfield 14
106: Beissel, Trey (Hastings) defeated Staab, Caden (Northfield) 14-4 (Score: 0-4).
113: Seleski, Stephen (Hastings) defeated Dettling, Matt (Northfield) Fall 4:55 (Score: 0-10).
120 Beisel, Blake (Hastings) defeated Harner, Keith (Northfield) 16-1 (Score: 0-15).
126: Bainbridge, Jack (Hastings) defeated Williams, Logan (Northfield) Fall 3:33 (Score: 0-21).
132: Barron, Jackson (Northfield) defeated Erickson, Peyton (Hastings) 11-1 (Score: 4-21).
138: Peterson, Creed (Hastings) defeated Gorr, Brody (Northfield) 10-1 (Score: 4-25).
145: Route, Josh (Hastings) defeated Messner, Jake (Northfield) 3-1 (Score: 4-28).
152: Erickson, Aiden (Hastings) defeated Murphy, Owen (Northfield) 3-1 (Score: 4-31).
160: Barron, Jayce (Northfield) defeated Giefer, Hunter (Hastings) Fall 3:54 (Score: 10-31).
170: Kuyper, Darrin (Northfield) defeated Hallis, Zander (Hastings) 11-3 (Score: 14-31).
182: Pepple, Ian (Hastings) defeated Kuyper, Ryan (Northfield) 6-2 (Score: 14-34).
195: Doe, John (Hastings) defeated Forfeit, (Northfield) (Score: 14-40).
220: Leflay, Austin (Hastings) defeated Forfeit, (Northfield) (Score: 14-46).
285: Clemons, Blake (Hastings) defeated Forfeit, (Northfield) (Score: 14-52).