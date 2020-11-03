High school hockey is back in early November. Sort of, at least.
While an early November start is typically the case for Minnesota high school hockey, that possibility was in serious doubt when the Minnesota State High School League voted on the athletic calendar for the rest of the school year, with boys hockey teams not allowed to start practice until Nov. 23 and girls hockey teams not permitted to officially gather until Nov. 30.
That’s no longer the case, however, with a pair of non-MSHSL sanctioned leagues popping up to bridge the gap until the delayed high school season. The Northfield girls team will not be participating in the Xtended Prep League, but the boys squad has started practice for the aptly named Bridge League, and will play in its first game Friday night at Northfield Ice Arena against Red Wing.
“It’s just an opportunity for high school teams to have some more games and they get somewhat of a more normal-sized schedule,” Derek Docken said.
Docken will coach the Bridge League Raiders since the MSHSL is not allowing any members of the high school coaching staff to be involved, since there is not out-of-season contact allowed between players and coaches except for during summer waiver periods. That also means Northfield will not be wearing its traditional high school jerseys.
Instead, the Bridge League is sponsored by USA Hockey. In addition to the exclusion of high school coaches, any players already on a bantam roster for this year are not allowed to participate, and any players that are members of the football team will have to wait until that season is over before lacing up any skates.
“There’s some minor hurdles there, but from what I’ve heard the participation in our group in Northfield is going to be really high,” Docken said. “I think it’ll be good for the guys to have a couple extra games added on.”
Docken — a 2006 Northfield High School graduate that went on to play Division I hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage before playing professionally in the AHL and ECHL — says that including those still on the football team, there are 33 players signed up.
With a game-day roster of 18 skaters plus two goalies, there’s plenty of bodies to rotate into the seven games on the schedule for Northfield.
“(I’m) just trying to get all the kids in and familiar with the pace of high school hockey if they haven’t played at this level yet, and really just hopefully get them working so it’s an easy transition and they’re playing at a high level going into the regular season,” Docken said. “There’s not going to be a whole lot of captain’s practice and whatnot, so they’ll have to hit the ground running.”
While Docken is not a member of the high school coaching staff at any level, he still coached a large number of the players on the Bridge League roster at the bantam level. Plus, even with the exhibition-leaning nature of the season — teams can either elect to play the traditional three 17-minute periods or choose to set the game clock for two halves — Docken is wanting to create a competitive environment.
“Try to make it as normal as I can for these players with these unique circumstances,” Docken said. “I think for the kids it’ll be easy for them. It’ll be a different colored jersey they’ll be able to go against and not the same old captain’s practices and same drills and whatnot. I think the kids are going to be excited to see a different team and get those competitive juices going.”