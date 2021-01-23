Early on Saturday afternoon against Rochester Mayo, the Northfield girls basketball team was playing the role of annoying younger sibling to perfection.
The undersized Raiders were ducking and weaving around the Spartans to grab offensive rebounds, force turnovers and capitalize with second-chance points, while also playing stingy defense to hamstring a team that entered the day averaging 72.5 points in its first two games — a 50-point win against Winona and a 34-point win against Mankato East.
Eventually, though, Rochester Mayo tightened up its rebounding and amped up its defensive pressure to create a handful of turnovers in the backcourt to win 65-45 at Northfield High School.
"The scoreboard said we lost by 20, but it was a a six-point game with 10 minutes to go," Northfield coach Paul Eddy said. "Rochester Mayo, take nothing away from them. They are a fabulous team and they're kind of the unanimous pick to win this conference coming into this year. They've got a lot of weapons."
While the Raiders were able to scrap back within a couple possessions in the second half, most of the damage occurred in the last 10 minutes of the first half. After senior guard Ella Jerdee hit a pair of free throws to trim Rochester Mayo's lead to 19-18 with 10:01 left in the first half, Northfield scored only four more points the rest of the half.
That allowed the Spartans to take a 34-22 lead into halftime, thanks in large part to forcing the Raiders into 19 first-half turnovers, most of which resulted in fastbreak points.
Northfield finished the game with 29 turnovers, but also forced Rochester Mayo into 25 giveaways. The difference, however, was the Spartans scoring 23 points off those turnovers compared to 12 for the Raiders, and sprinting out to 19 transition points compared to the seven they surrendered.
"They just come flying around and they work hard," Eddy said. "They really work hard defensively and they make it miserable. There are opportunities in that, but you have to move the ball quickly and crisply. When we did, it was fun to watch, and when we didn't it was turnovers."
This was the best and most athletic opponent of the season so far for Northfield, which had enjoyed a 61-51 win against Albert Lea and a 62-49 triumph at Winona.
The Raiders were able to limit center Anna Miller, a Drake commit, to 11 points in 22 minutes thanks to some early foul trouble and pesky defense by senior guard Emma Hodapp, but the sharpshooting Mullk Hammadelniel led the way with 21 points and Hannah Henson scored 15 points thanks to her eight steals, which allowed her to make 7 of 12 attempts from the free throw line.
Northfield was still able to make the second half competitive — a first this season for a Rochester Mayo opponent — thanks to senior forward Annika Richardson, who nailed a trio of 3-pointers to start the second half and trim the deficit to 41-35 with 10:49 left in the game.
With 6:53 left, senior forward Emma Rasmussen's layup cut Rochester Mayo's lead to 48-40, but the Raiders managed only five more points the rest of the game.
Still, against what might be the best the Big 9 has to offer this season (Mankato West is also 3-0), Eddy said he was pleased with the fight he witnessed from the Raiders.
"Our girls are scrappy," Eddy said." They're just going to keep working and we scrapped for a lot of offensive boards in the first half. We didn't do quite as good a job in the second half, or maybe they made some adjustments and did a better job of blocking out, but our girls were scrapping and playing hard and that's what we have to do to be successful against really good teams."