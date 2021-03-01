It wasn’t quite a buzzer beater, but Emma Hodapp’s heroics counted all the same.
Her layup with 1.4 seconds left pushed host Northfield over the top of Rochester Century, 53-52, Monday.
“Annika (Richardson) set a great screen so I could get open,” the senior forward Hodapp recalled the baseline out of bounds play drawn up during a timeout with 3.6 seconds left. “Sam (Ims) throwing it in passed it perfectly on time and I got the shot.”
Northfield (7-4, 7-4 Big 9) led by as much as 18 in its first meeting with Century (3-10, 3-10 Big 9) before sweating out a three-point win on Feb. 12.
A similar plot played out again as the Raiders were in control early. They opened the game on an 8-0 run and held the Panthers without a point for the first 7 minutes, 40 seconds of game time.
Northfield’s offense was sluggish coming off of one day of rest and no practices following Saturday’s 61-47 win at Albert Lea. The Albert Lea game came after one day of practice on the heels of a 10-day team quarantine.
A slow start scoring the ball kept the Raiders from running away from a young, plucky opponent eager to snap a five-game skid going into the night.
Once freshman guard Taylor Clarey found the bottom of the net for the Panthers, they were honed in.
A 9-0 run in less than two minutes gave Century the lead.
“We’ve had two battles with them. It’s a fun team to compete against. Heck, we could play them again in the section,” said Northfield head coach Paul Eddy of a potential rematch in the Section 1AAAA playoffs. “There’s a real possibility that happens. They’re scrappy, they’re tough, they’re young. They’re very athletic.”
All but four of Century's points came from juniors or younger. The Panthers have just one senior on the roster.
Century stretched its lead to as much as six. Northfield battled back and got a basket shortly before the buzzer to take a 25-24 halftime lead.
The Raiders leaned on their frontcourt early and often. Senior forward Annika Richardson had eight of her 10 points in the first half and got the game going with two quick baskets. Senior Adrienne Whitson also chipped in 10 points, finding a rhythm on shots outside the paint that pulled the defense out.
Northfield led by as much as six in the second half and never trailed until a tense closing sequence.
With under a minute to go, Century junior forward Lydia Niederstadt canned a three-pointer from the left wing to give the Panthers a 50-49 edge. Niederstadt had 11 points off the bench to go with a game high 13 for Clarey.
Century got a stop followed by a layup by junior forward Jordyn Sutton. The Panthers fouled Ims, who sunk a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds left.
Northfield fouled Niederstadt in the backcourt but Century was not in the bonus. Century inbounded again, throwing the ball down court where Northfield came away with a steal.
The Raiders got a clean look on a mid-range jump shot to potentially take the lead. The ball went out of bounds off of the Panthers, giving the Raiders their chance at what proved to be Hodapp’s game winner.
“I thought we played really tough and didn’t give up,” Hodapp said. “We had the mindset of wanting to win.”
Hodapp’s layup appeared at first to be a buzzer beater. While the Raiders celebrated, the officials deliberated and awarded Century a timeout called with 1.4 seconds left.
The Panthers mustered a three-quarter shot that fell short.
“We had our ups and downs,” Eddy said. “We led most of the last part there. They hit a couple shots at the end to take the lead, credit to them, but credit to our girls who had the resilience to battle back, come down here, battle for it and ended up getting the big game winner.”
Northfield in 11 games has matched its win total of seven from a season ago. The Raiders take a three-game winning streak on the road to Red Wing 7:30 p.m. Thursday.