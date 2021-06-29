The Northfield Knights and Dundas Dukes are set to renew their holiday rivalry Sunday afternoon in Dundas with their annual Fourth of July contest. In the first meeting between these two teams on Memorial Day, Dundas claimed a 3-2 victory.
Mathison vs. Mathison
As always, it’s a bit of a family affair when Northfield and Dundas meet. That starts on the mound with brothers Todd (Dundas) and Jake (Northfield).
Both right-handed pitchers have headline their respective pitching staffs for the last handful of years, and as is recent tradition, they typically start against each other for the Fourth of July game, although Todd Mathison only played third base in last year’s contest since he was still loosening his arm up after the late start to the 2020 season.
That hasn’t been an issue this season, as Todd Mathison has continued to show little signs of slowing down this season with a 2-0 record in five starts already this summer. That’s complete with a 2.74 earned run average and 16 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.
His younger brother, Jake, has been similarly sharp for Northfield thus far. He’s 3-1 on the mound in 2021 with a 3.09 earned run average with 27 strikeouts and only two walks in 35 innings pitched.
Todd and Dundas have won the last three Fourth of July games against Northfield.
In addition to the Mathisons, Sunday’s game also pits Josh Maus (Dundas) against his two younger brothers Sam and Tim for Northfield.
New faces
Both the Knights and Dukes have enjoyed the youthful transfusions of a handful of new players so far this year.
For the Knights, that charge has been led by Joey Glampe, a 2020 Northfield High School graduate that just wrapped up his freshman season at St. Olaf. In 40 at bats this season, he’s hitting .325 with a .500 slugging percentage and has scored a team-high 14 runs.
Shain Kimmes, a 2020 Farmington High School grad, has also jumped in to help Sam Maus handle the catching duties. He’s hit .286 so far this season.
Cole Stanchina, Gunnar Benson and Blake Mellgren — all 2021 Northfield High School grads — have also started to get their amateur baseball feet wet with a combined 51 at bats between the three, while Stanchina has also tossed six innings on the mound.
For Dundas, those fresh bodies are headlined by Joey Winters, a 2020 Rosemount High School graduate that just wrapped up his first season at Iowa Lakes Community College. So far for the Dukes, Winters is hitting .258 and just launched his first two amateur baseball home runs last week.
Rhett Williamson (Brainerd), Frank Vogel (Farmington), Dom Vogel (Farmington) and Caden Sterling (Farmington) are also all in the midst of their first season in Dundas.