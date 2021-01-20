The Northfield wrestling maintained its perfect record Tuesday night with a 41-25 victory against Rochester Mayo and a 48-19 win against Lakeville North, even while missing a few key starters.
The Raiders were helped to those wins by seven wrestlers winning both of their matches with Jackson Barron in the 106-pound weight class, Keith Harner at 113, Gavin Anderson at 152, Carter Seeley at 160, Darrin Kuyper at 170, Mason Pagel at 195 and Nick Lopez.
Sam Holman (138) also wrestled a pair of ranked opponents and split his two matches. Holman, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA at 138, pulled out a 3-2 victory against Rochester Mayo's Marshall Peters, who's ranked No. 6 at 138 in Class AAA. In his second match, Holman lost to Lakeville North's Zach Hanson, who's ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 126.
Northfield is back in action Friday night in a home triangular against Class AAA No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville and Byron.
In the new Class AAA ranking released Wednesday, Northfield moved up to No. 6 from No. 11, while Beau Murphy (120), Chase Murphy (126), Jake Messner (132), Sam Holman (138) and Nick Lopez (285) all maintained their spots in the individual rankings, while Darrin Kuyper debuted in the 170-pound ranking at No. 10.