Before every event Northfield seniors Christy Anderson and Bailey DuPay embrace, stare each other in the eye and give each other a pep talk. It always ends with them raising their eyebrows simultaneously and saying, ‘Easy.’
The duo have made gymnastics look easy for years and never more so than Saturday at the Class 2A state meet at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis.
DuPay earned her third consecutive all-around state title with a 39.05 becoming the first gymnast in state history to win three state titles and Anderson placed third with a 38.15, competing for just the second time at the state meet in all-around.
DuPay and Anderson have competed in gymnastics since second grade and sharing the last meet of their careers together pushed aside any distractions. Together they focused on making sure they had fun. Between events the pair goofed off and kept it loose while putting up eye-widening scores when they did compete.
“Before the meet we pumped each other up,” Anderson said. “It was me and her focusing on each other and making sure we were ready to go. That was the energy we both needed.”
Anderson and DuPay started the meet with floor exercise and DuPay put up a 9.8 to win the event while Anderson went 9.65 to finish third and set the tone for the rest of the meet.
Raiders head coach Paul Bernhard has said several times this season that he has the best 1-2 punch in the state and the pair showcased that.
“It’s like winning the lottery,” Bernhard said. “I never thought I’d be able to coach that kind of caliber of athletes.”
So it was fitting that DuPay and Anderson finished 1-2 in the uneven parallel bars. DuPay won with a 9.8 as she even drew a 9.95 from one judge and Anderson went 9.675 to take second.
DuPay ended her routines with more flair than she has this season, especially on vault. DuPay, who owns three state titles in diving, had won a state title in every event except vault heading into the meet and she completed the grand slam of state titles with a 9.85.
“Personally, for me, it feels like the best vault I’ve ever done,” DuPay said. “Going up there and sticking the last vault I’m ever going to compete was the best feeling in the world. I was like, ‘There is no way I’m not taking advantage of this situation.’ It was one of the greatest feelings to have at the state meet.”
Anderson finished with a 9.4 on vault after going 9.35 in the team meet and improved her scores from Friday in each event Saturday.
DuPay finished second in balance beam to Faribault’s Maria McDonough, who won the event with a 9.675. DuPay finished with a 9.6 and Anderson put up a 9.425 to take eighth.
Bernhard praised Anderson for her work ethic to helping her earn third place.
“She’s a tenacious leader,” Bernhard said. “She deserves every tenth she got tonight. She’s earned every tenth she got.”
Bernhard put it simply that it’s been a privilege to coach DuPay and Anderson for the past five years.