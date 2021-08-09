On an afternoon where Dundas needed to win to continue the series, Todd Mathison delivered on the mound in Sunday’s 8-3 victory for the sixth-seeded Dundas Dukes against the top-seeded Miesville Mudhens in the Section 1B playoffs.
Mathison also went the distance to help preserve arms for Tuesday’s decisive Game 3 in Miesville, where the winner advances to the Class B state tournament and the loser drops into the Section 1B loser’s series to fight for the final state-qualifying spot.
“He can beat a really, really good team,” Dundas co-manager Mike Ludwig said. “He had good stuff today and was around the zone and had good movement on his off-speed stuff and his slider was pretty good. He pitched to contact a little bit, too, and there weren’t as many hard-hit balls as we saw earlier in the season. The location was better, the stuff was better and that gave us a great chance to win the series.”
Mathison was charged with only two earned runs Sunday while striking out five batters, walking one and allowing six hits. After Mathison allowed all three of the runs scored against him in the first three innings, the right-hander proceeded to settle down and fired six straight scoreless frames to finish the game.
“He was really efficient the last two innings, thankfully, so he was able to finish it off and we didn’t have to burn anybody else, which gives us a chance to win on Tuesday,” Ludwig said.
The Dukes also provided Mathison with plenty of run support early on, as they scored all eight of their runs in the first three innings.
Carson Jones finished 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, while Nate Van Roekel was 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored. Van Roekel was also hit by three pitches. Drew Sathrum cleaned up the bases early on, with his first-inning triple plating a pair of runs, his second-inning single driving in a run and his third-inning walk forcing in a runner from third.
“There were a lot of good at bats early and we took some walks when their guys was having trouble finding the zone,” Ludwig said. “We just hit the ball around the first few innings.”
That result shifts to focus to Tuesday night in Miesville, where Ludwig said lefty Matt Neuger will likely start on the mound for Dundas.
Neuger has accrued a 3.19 earned run average in 31 innings this season across seven appearances (three starts).
“He’s probably been our best guy all year,” Ludwig said. “We’ll have Charlie Ruud on three day’s rest out of the bullpen and we may have some other guys as well.”
Tuesday’s game will be Dundas’ third elimination game in the last week and a half, counting Sunday’s win and a walk-off victory against Northfield on Aug. 1 in the Section 1B play-in game.
A victory in Miesville not only secures the Dukes a spot in the Class B state tournament, but it also prevents them from needing to win two more elimination games to qualify.
The format of the loser’s series means the lowest-seeded remaining team travels to the middle remaining seed Friday night for an elimination game, with the winner of that contest traveling Sunday to take on the highest seed that lost in Section 1B’s opening round.
While fifth-seeded New Market and second-seeded Elko also play a Game 3 on Tuesday night, Dundas’ No. 6 seed means it will have to win a back-to-back elimination games on the road if it loses Tuesday.
“It’s a weird series because even if you don’t win it you still have a chance, so there’s some strategy, too,” Ludwig said.