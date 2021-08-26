The 2021 St. Olaf College football team will benefit from a bit of home cooking this season as a group of four former Northfield High School grinders will be featured on the Oles’ roster.
The foursome of former Raiders will be led by junior middle linebacker Brandon Foster and junior quarterback Lars Prestemon along with first year linebackers Simon Dickerson and Luke Stanga — all played prep ball under the tutelage of recently retired Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan.
Foster is a two-year starter and led the Oles during the 2019 season with 80 tackles and has 120 tackles during his college career at St. Olaf. Prestemon looks to begin his second year as the Oles’ starting quarterback in 2021.
In 2019, Prestemon led St. Olaf to a 5-5, 3-5 MIAC record while passing for 1,410 yards, 101 completions and 13 touchdowns. Dickerson and Stanga will be looking to see their first playing time in 2021 after all four players missed the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has provided Foster and Prestemon with another year of eligibility if they opt to return in 2022.
St. Olaf head coach James Kilian sees the connection with the hometown high school as a perfect fit for his program.
“When I got here, we had one player on the team from Northfield High School (Sam Stuckmayer), and I just felt that after being a coach in the MIAC for the previous five years before coming to St. Olaf, I knew there were always good players coming out of Northfield High School…and the fact that we only had one was not something we wanted to continue.
“I wanted to have as many Northfield players that we could. When I talked to Bubba (Sullivan), I told him I think having Northfield High School players on our team was a good barometer of where we are as a program…the more Northfield players we have on our team, the better the program we are having since those players are going to be tied into closely into the goings-on here at St. Olaf and know that we are doing well.”
Kilian’s first NHS recruit was Foster, who earned starting time with the Oles during his rookie campaign in 2018.
“Brandon Foster was our first commit from Northfield,” Kilian said. “I told him you are the type of guy we want to build our program around. He does all the right things. He was a leader at his high school and he is the guy you want in your program.”
Growing up in Northfield, Foster always kept an eye on St. Olaf athletics and the Ole football program. He was particularly encouraged by the addition of Kilian to the St. Olaf staff in 2017.
“Seeing Coach Kilian come in here was a sign that the program was headed in the right direction,” Foster said. “So I came and checked it out and after Coach Kilian and the staff talked with me, St. Olaf was my number one choice. As I got more exposure to the program and what the football team was all about, it was an easy decision for me. Everything fell into place and I haven’t regretted anything since.”
Prestemon echoed many of Foster’s feelings on why he opted to continue his collegiate gridiron career in his hometown.
“One of the biggest attractions was the new coaching staff,” Prestemon said. “During the recruiting process, I knew that Coach Kilian and his staff would challenge me and make me the best quarterback I could be.”
Prestemon believes his time at Northfield High School prepared him well for the trials of football at the collegiate level.
“To play quarterback for Coach Sullivan, you had to be tough…to play Raider football you had to be tough," Prestemon said. "I know if you talk to Coach Killan and you want to play quarterback here at St. Olaf you have to be tough.
“I think that was what prepared me the most in high school. The biggest part is just doing your job and being tough and I think the easiest way to be a leader is to be able to take a hit and just pop up.
Prestemon added, “I also think being selfless was taught to us in high school. My coaches in high school were great and the same here at St. Olaf. Instead of the individual, it is more about team goals, and I think that is the best part about the program here at St. Olaf, and also about the program at Northfield High School.”
Foster also provided praise for his prep training on the gridiron at Northfield High School,
“There are a lot of parallels between the high school program at Northfield and St. Olaf," Foster said. "Both really prepare you to be a good person. In addition, the style of football we played at Northfield really prepared me to play college football here at St. Olaf."
Along with the veteran leadership of Foster and Prestemon, Kilian looks for both Stanga and Dickerson to make an impact on the Ole lineup during the 2021 season, which will get underway Saturday, Sept. 4 with a 1 p.m. non-conference home date against No. 14 ranked Central College.
Aside from the skills and talent brought to the playing field by the former Raiders, the St. Olaf “townies” also serve as a good connection for their teammates to the community.
“The nicest part of being a ‘townie’ is that people on the team often go to you for things like that,” Prestemon said.
Both Prestemon and Foster enjoy introducing their teammates to favorite restaurants in town, walking around Bridge Square and talking about the tradition of turning the eagle to the west after a win over Carleton and making ice cream runs to Blast in downtown Northfield. Visits to their parents’ homes in Northfield are also a favorite.
“One of the best parts is to have your parents in town,” Prestemon said. “My parents have a pool at their house, so it has been fun to have my college buddies over, and I think it is nice for them to get a home cooked meal every now and then to make them feel like they are at home, even though they might be seven hours away from their parents.”
The Oles will face another strong schedule in 2021 with non-conference tilts against Central and Luther before embarking on their MIAC schedule on Sept. 25 at home against Macalester. The annual crosstown showdown against Carleton will take place on Oct. 9 at Klein Field at Manitou.
“For goals in 2021, I think we should win a lot of football games,” Prestemon said. “This is the most talented group I have ever been part of here at St. Olaf. We just need to capitalize on that talent and be able to utilize the tools and skills we have been able to learn over the past few years.”
Foster added, “I have no doubt in my mind that this is easily the most athletic group of guys I have played with defensively. As a team, we are definitely young. It is just getting those guys experience and confidence on the field.”
In the future, Kilian would like to see the Northfield High School pipeline continue bringing recruits to the St. Olaf roster.
“We want to have as many ‘townies’ that we can and that is always a priority,” Kilian said. “If there is a guy at Northfield High School who would be a good fit for us, we will do everything we can to keep him in town.
“The Northfield football players really have a unique opportunity. Not many people have colleges like this in their hometown. They can play in front of their mom and dad and just be right down the road, and also have that college experience that St. Olaf offers as a residential college.”
In addition, Kilian knows that the Northfield High School grads bring desired skills and knowledge to his program.
“Knowing Bubba (Sullivan) for as many years that I have known him, you knew that his players from Northfield were going to be well coached with a high football IQ,” Kilian said. “Ideally, we would like to recruit at least one or more Northfield players a year. If they have players that fit our profile, we want to get them.”