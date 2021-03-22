The Northfield boys swimming and diving team capped its season Friday with a successful day at the Class AA state swimming and diving championships. As a team, the Gators finished 30th with 11 points.
The 200-yard medley relay of Ryan Malecha, Jens Kasten, Owen Lehmkuhl and Erik Larson started the meet with a 13th-place finish and a time of 1 minute, 38.63 points to earn an all-state honorable mention. Malecha scored the other points for Northfield with his 14th-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 53,52 seconds.
Malecha also finished 31st in the 100 butterfly, while Larson snagged 19th in the 200 individual medley.