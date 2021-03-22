The Northfield boys swimming and diving team capped its season Friday with a successful day at the Class AA state swimming and diving championships. As a team, the Gators finished 30th with 11 points.

The 200-yard medley relay of Ryan Malecha, Jens Kasten, Owen Lehmkuhl and Erik Larson started the meet with a 13th-place finish and a time of 1 minute, 38.63 points to earn an all-state honorable mention. Malecha scored the other points for Northfield with his 14th-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 53,52 seconds.

Malecha also finished 31st in the 100 butterfly, while Larson snagged 19th in the 200 individual medley.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

