The Raiders again provided the Huskies with plenty of fight, but ultimately were unable to produce enough fourth-quarter offense for the second loss against Owatonna in the past two weeks Thursday in Owatonna.
The game was tied 3-3 at halftime and 4-4 at the end of the third quarter before the Huskies scored three goals in the final 12 minutes while not allowing the Raider offense to answer.
Spencer Klotz, Matt DeBuse, Emerson Herbig and Nick Orosco all scored for Northfield, which is in action again Monday night at home against Rochester Century and Thursday night at home against Rochester Mayo.