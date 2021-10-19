In the final game of the regular season, the Northfield volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 victory at Rochester John Marshall (10-13, 3-8 Big 9 Conference) on Tuesday night.
The Raiders (21-7, 10-1) racked up 14 aces in only three sets, with Lucy Larson leading the way with four. Sydney Jaynes and Kaitlyn Kotek both added three aces, Maddie McDowell placed a pair of aces, and both of Teagan Jaynes and Annelise Larson finished with one ace each.
Offensively, a balanced effort was led by nine kills from junior Sydney Jaynes and another seven from Teagan Timperley. Addison Ertz and Maddie McDowell both finished with six kills, Annelise Larson added five kills and Hannah Koester slammed four kills.
Timperley provided 15 assists, while Teagan Jaynes added nine assists, Kotek notched eight assists and Bella Rushing finished with four assists.
Rushing also spearheaded the back row defensively with 16 digs, while Sydney Jaynes picked up seven digs and Lucy Larson contributed six digs. At the net, Annelise Larson and McDowell both finished with a solo block.
Northfield now awaits its fate in the Section 1-4A seeding process, with the range of outcomes possibly placing the Raiders anywhere from the No. 1 seed to the No. 3 seed.
Either way, the Raiders open the postseason with a first-round home game Friday, Oct. 29.