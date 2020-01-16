Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High around 25F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.