The Northfield girls hockey team was unable to fully withstand the avalanche of shots set loose by Dodge County on Thursday night at Northfield Ice Arena, eventually succumbing in a 3-2 overtime defeat that may prove costly in terms of seeding for the Section 1AA playoffs.
The Raiders scored first and then took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, but that was all the scoring they could muster. After the Wildcats tied the game 2-2 entering the second intermission, a scoreless third frame brought an eight-minute overtime period.
With two minutes, 26 seconds remaining, Dodge County (11-8-1) tallied the game-winner with a one-timer off a pass from behind the net.
"Dodge County, they're very solid and consistent," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "I think that eventually they wore us down a little bit."
Even after ending the first period with a 2-1 lead, Northfield (12-7) was still outshot 14-4 in the first 17 minutes. The difference was the Raiders were able to score on half their shots in the opening period, first with freshman forward Ayla Puppe sneaking a wrist shot inside the near post off a no-look pass from Jessica Boland, and then via freshman forward Ava Stanchina tapping home a one-timer after a centering pass from junior Payton Fox.
That trend continued throughout the night, although without the Northfield goals, and Dodge County eventually ended the game with a 45-14 edge in shots.
While that large of a disparity is somewhat manageable thanks to the efforts of sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha, who entering the game was second in the state with a .949 save percentage, there's no debate about whether it's a sustainable style of play.
"That's not at all and it's something we're trying to work through," Haley said. "Kids know we need shots and it's part of the game that needs to happen and they're not getting there, so we need to figure out how to access that from the kids."
Part of the issue, Haley believes, is the Raiders aren't capitalizing off their positions of strength.
Northfield finds itself in plenty of advantageous situations in the offensive zone, but too often attempts to create the picture-perfect scoring opportunity to only end up without an attempt on goal.
"I think it's just showing them on video, 'This is what you're doing instead of getting that shot off,'" Haley said.
Another solution Northfield attempted was moving Fox, a starting defender, up onto the left wing of the top forward line for the final five to six minutes of regulation and all of overtime. As a defender this year, Fox has scored three goals and dished out 11 assists, the second-highest total on the team.
"Just trying to generate some offense," Haley said. "Payton's a very offensive defenseman, she's fast. Right now we're not very deep as far as our forward lines, so we just throw her up to change things up."
That alteration didn't result in a win, though, which may alter the Section 1AA landscape. Entering the night, Northfield was the third-best team in the section behind Lakeville South and Farmington according to minnesotascores.com's Quality Results Formula, while Owatonna was fourth and Dodge County was fifth in the eight-team section.
The Wildcats now possess head-to-head wins over both the Raiders and the Huskies, providing them plenty of ammunition for leapfrogging both teams when it comes time to hash out seeds.
"It would have been great to carry out a win," Haley said. "It would have helped us with our ranking and how we would have been placed in section. This game could have gone either way and both teams were very even. I think we're in a position of we can either pout and be sour with ourselves or we can realize we weren't perfect and we need to learn. If we don't learn from it we won't get better, so hopefully kids are in their right mind to learn from this."