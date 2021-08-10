At his various stops throughout southern Minnesota, Brent Yule has been absorbing information.
Yule, a 2004 graduate of Medford High School and 2009 graduate Winona State University, has worked as an offensive or defensive coordinator for three different high school football programs, in addition to a yearlong stop in 2016 at Owatonna High School.
Most recently, that journey for the consumption of football knowledge brought Yule to Northfield, where he’s spent the last three years as an assistant coach under Bubba Sullivan as a defensive assistant, the offensive line coach and the defensive coordinator in successive seasons from 2018-20.
Now, Yule is set to deploy all that information, and the wide range of ideas and philosophies he’s absorbed Monday, Aug. 16, when he steps onto the practice field in Northfield as the head coach of the Raiders.
“I’m excited to have him take over and I think he’s going to bring and different energy and a different approach,” Sullivan said. “I think he understands the things we’ve done and accomplished over the years, but I think he can also put his own personal stamp on it, and I think that’ll be great.”
Playing career
Yule’s journey toward the head coaching job in Northfield started just down I-35 in Medford, where a teenage Yule quarterbacked the Tigers for four seasons.
As a freshman, Yule was thrust into the quarterback role midway through the season and never surrendered the job again until he walked off campus for the final time as a student.
As a senior, Yule led Medford to a Section 1A championship with his rushing touchdown and passing touchdown fueling a 12-7 victory against Rushford-Peterson.
Yule then led the Tigers all the way to the Class A Prep Bowl, where it fell 20-8 against Goodhue.
“I was really fortunate enough to meet some really great coaches and play under some really great coaches in Medford,” Yule said. “When I say great coaches, I mean great teachers as well, and that’s really what got me interested in coaching and teaching after high school.”
That success created an opportunity for Yule to earn a football scholarship at Winona State, where he moved full-time to the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.
“I played there for five years, played on some pretty good teams and was again fortunate enough to meet some great people and play under some awesome, awesome coaches that have had a ton of success,” Yule said.
Starting in coaching
After graduating from Winona State, Yule and his wife moved to St. Louis.
Yule quickly started his coaching career at St. Clair High School — a suburb of St. Louis — where he was the defensive coordinator for the football team, in addition to serving as the head coach for the wrestling and track and field teams.
After three years, Yule said he and his wife felt the gravitational weight of southern Minnesota pulling them back, so Yule returned to where his journey started — Medford.
There, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Tigers for three seasons. Yule said he was grateful for the opportunity to coach at his alma matter, but when the opportunity arose for a teaching and coaching position in the Owatonna school district, he couldn’t turn it down.
Yule earned a spot on the Huskies coaching staff in 2016 thanks to a connection with assistant coach Nate Skala, one of Yule’s teammates at Winona State.
“He came with really, really high recommendations from Nate,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said.
Yule met and exceeded those expectations. Due to the large nature of Owatonna’s football coaching staff, the only role available for Yule was as an assistant for the freshman team.
Williams said he noticed Yule attack that role the same way many coaches approach coordinating an offense or defense. After Yule stepped onto the varsity staff late in the year as the Huskies advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals, Williams mapped out a rapid progression up the coaching ranks for Yule after only one season.
“We made the determination that if he stuck around and stayed in our program, that he was probably going to be the next defensive coordinator in Owatonna,” Williams said. “We were that impressed with the work that he did and his knowledge and his desire to learn.”
Life had other plans, however, and when Yule’s wife accepted a job in the Twin Cities, the couple moved away from Owatonna. When she became pregnant with twins with a due date in August 2017, Yule briefly stepped away from coaching and teaching.
Then, when he accepted a job as a physical education teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary in Northfield prior to the 2018-19 school year, Yule reached out to Sullivan to see if there was any room on his staff.
“I noticed right away a couple things,” Sullivan said. “One was he was very organized, two was he brought great, positive energy and enthusiasm and the kids connected with him, which was for me really the most important thing.”
Replacing a legend
First and foremost, Yule credits Sullivan with making the transition this summer so seamless.
The duo talk on a weekly basis about different ideas Yule is pondering implementing on and off the field, and Sullivan is always available to act as a sounding board.
“It’s not one where, ‘That’s not how we did it, so it’s wrong,’” Yule said. “He has a very open mind and really is able to think about that sometimes change is OK, so I really value his opinion when it comes to a lot of those things. He’s helped me out tremendously.”
One of the most noticeable changes will be how the offense operates.
In his first year, Yule is implementing a Wing-T offense, which traditionally entails the quarterback lining up under center, a fullback directly behind him, a tailback directly next to the fullback, a tight end and wingback closer to the line of scrimmage on one side and a split end mirroring those two on the other side of the offensive line.
Yule said his offense will feature some additional wrinkles from that traditional approach, but the offense will still look markedly different from the one traditionally used by Sullivan.
“I want to have a systematic approach to things and have an answer sheet, so if a certain blocking scheme or running scheme is not working, that we have built in answers for why it’s not working,” Yule said. “We’re able to add deception and misdirection with our run game. We ran that a little bit at Medford and we got away from it for various reasons, and what you’ll see is our offense isn’t — we have elements of a tradition Wing-T style of attack, but there are a lot of new elements to it and we have a lot of variation to what we do.”
New coaches
A big part of that new offensive scheme is offensive coordinator Bob Pagel, who’s starting as Northfield’s offensive coordinator this fall.
Pagel most recently worked as an assistant coach at St. Olaf, and has previously served as the head coach at Carleton.
“I’m really excited to see how it goes,” Yule said. “Bob Pagel has also been a tremendous help to me. He has a lot of coaching experience and head coaching experience at the collegiate level, and he’s a great asset for our program, so we’re really blessed to have him as one of our assistant coaches.”
Pagel is just one of a handful of new coaches joining the Raiders this season, with a number of previous longtime assistants departing after Sullivan announced his retirement.
Joining the program are Jaime Jerdee, Landon Shroyer, Mike Schulz and Hans Bengston.
“That sometimes can be tricky in high school, because all of those guys have jobs outside the district and that can be tricky as far as availability goes, but it’s going to be great to add that new energy into our kids,” Yule said. “Those people I named are pretty prominent figures in the community and great people.”
There’s also plenty of familiar faces sticking around on Yule’s staff, including wide receivers coach TJ Wiebe and Steve Hill, who’s shifting from defensive backs coach to an offensive assistant because of his experience running the Wing-T offense at Minnewaska Area High School.
Add in John Sand, Cory Callahan, Tom Sola and the freshman coaching trio of Geoff Staab, Tom Dickerson and Paul Bernhard, and there’s still plenty of continuity for the Raiders.
“That’s one thing when I was in Owatonna that I took away,” Yule said. “They’re able to keep a lot of the same coaches from year to year, which really adds to the consistency and allows for the coaches and the kids to really understand the schematics of the game and be experts at their position.”
Developing into a head coach
Through the last three years in Northfield, Sullivan started to feel more and more comfortable with the idea of stepping away from a program that had consumed more than half of his life.
One of the main reasons, he said, was the potential of Yule being named his successor.
“From my view watching him coach, I could just tell he would be ready,” Sullivan said. “You’re never really ready until you do it, but he’s ready.”
What both Sullivan and Williams emphasize about what makes Yule a great coach is his approach.
On the sidelines Friday night, Yule bounds up and down the sideline and as defensive coordinator in 2020 used superheroes as codewords for his defensive audibles.
“When things go well and things go poorly, he’s always the same guy and kids really respond to that,” Williams said. “The days of barking and trying to motivate with loud tones are pretty much over. People who operate that way don’t survive very long anymore. He’s just very matter of fact. He coaches hard and he coaches well, but he’s just very even keel. He coaches like a teacher, and obviously he’s a very fine P.E. teacher.”
Yule said that positive philosophy is an obvious approach in his mind, and one that he picked up from the number of coaches he played and coached under.
Another byproduct of having already coached in a handful of different communities, is Yule said he understands there’s not readymade philosophy or style that works in every spot.
Each community and football program are different, so a certain part of a coach’s philosophy and football ideals need to represent that community.
In Northfield, Yule said that starts with the people in and around the program.
“It sounds so cliche and so easy, but there’s so many times and so many programs that don’t always put their people first,” Yule said. “The people that we have in our program, the (older) kids are obviously the biggest ones, but it’s also the parents, the community members, the middle school kids and my coaching staff as well. Just always making sure these people are taken care of and we’re doing the best for the kids in our program and the people that are in our program.”
The second part of that philosophy is centered around fun. Yule wants his players, his coaches and those that devote time and resources to support the program to have fun doing so.
“I don’t hold back usually and I like to show excitement and I want the kids to play with excitement,” Yule said. “Not only that, but to continue to build off of what Bubba has built here as far as the program goes and continue to make football a big part of kids’ lives.”