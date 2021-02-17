At last, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
For the first part of the 2021 season, the Northfield gymnastics team was slogging through January — attempting to consolidate a typically methodical preseason into a hectic two weeks before the meets started arriving stacked on top of each other.
“Usually the season starts off like that,” senior Tori Kilanowski said, “it was just harder because we started off the season (in December), then we took a break and then after we started (again) it was like meet, meet, meet.”
Then, around the same time the routines for the Raiders started to sharpen and gymnasts began the process of adding more difficult and high-scoring elements to routines, the Minnesota State High School League voted to allow state tournaments this winter for all activities.
“At first it was a little disappointing hearing we might not be able to have one, but that was nice to hear considering it’s my senior year,” Adison Dack said. “It’ll definitely be way different than past years, but you have to be grateful for what we can get.”
Dack qualified for the state all-around last season and was part of a team that finished third as a team at the Class AA state championships. Even after the graduation of three seniors from that team, Dack and the Raiders believe they have a squad capable of defending the Section 1AA title now that the opportunity is available.
An early benchmark for those chances arrives Saturday night, when Northfield will travel to a dual meet against Owatonna. Last year, the two teams split the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA crowns, with the difference between first and second place in both being less than a point.
“I’m glad it’s a little later in the season, because we’re better than we were a couple weeks ago,” Dack said.
“It’ll definitely be interesting after the rivalry last year and how that will play this year,” junior Sidney Petersen added.
So far, the Raiders and Huskies appear destined for three more close battles this season. In the first state rankings released this week, Northfield is No. 19 in Class AA with an average score of 136.53, one spot ahead of Owatonna at No. 20 with its average score of 136.26.
Those scores are on the rise for both teams, however, with the Raiders racking up a mark of 138.20 last Saturday against Rochester Century, while the Huskies most recently scored a 137.22 Feb. 9 against Austin.
In Saturday’s meet against Rochester Century, Northfield started to implement some of those more high-scoring skills. The base difficulty of those additions caused scores to rise, and as those are sharpened, scores will continue to be elevated.
“There’s definitely a little more to go, so our scores will continue to climb faster now than at the beginning of the season,” Petersen said. “The last meet really got us rolling, it feels like.”