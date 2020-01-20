The Northfield girls basketball team scored 18 consecutive points during a first-half stretch Tuesday against Winona at Northfield High School and cruised to a 70-35 victory.
Nine different Raiders scored throughout the game, with seven players tallying points in the first half.
Northfield junior forward Annika Richardson led the way with 20 points, but she was supported by 10 points from junior Adrienne Whitson, nine points from junior guard Samantha Ims, nine points from freshman forward Marie Labenski, seven points from freshman forward Ryann Eddy, seven points from junior forward Emma Rasmussen, four points from junior guard Emma Hodapp, two points from junior guard Ella Jerdee and two points from freshman guard Regan Childress.
The Raiders (4-10, 4-7 Big 9 Conference) led 38-20 at halftime and limited the Winhawks (1-14, 1-10) to only 15 second-half points.
Northfield is next in action Friday night at home against Class AAA No. 6 Red Wing (14-2, 10-2).
Note: This story will be updated with additional information and quotes Tuesday afternoon.