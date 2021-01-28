The first time around, Northfield freshman forward Ayla Puppe didn't elevate her shot enough.
With a chance at scoring on a penalty shot in the second period Thursday against Owatonna, Puppe's wrist shot soared straight into the body of Husky goalie Ava Wolfe.
On her second opportunity, in the third period and on the power play, Puppe skated down from the wing, between the face-off circles and rocketed her wrist shot over Wolfe's shoulder and into the top corner for the go-ahead goal in a 3-2 victory against Owatonna at Northfield Ice Arena.
"It felt good because I missed the shootout one, so it was good to get it back," Puppe said.
"I told her on the bench that she made up for the penalty shot," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "She just ripped it. She was so confident. She's young, but to get her to have that confidence and that swag is what we're trying to do."
So far this season, there's been no reason for Puppe to lack in confidence. Thursday's goal was her team-leading fifth, three of which have come on the power play and in similar situations, where she's able to glide down the center of the ice and pick out the top corner.
"I like to shoot it, and (if it's saved) then get a rebound out for Ava (Stanchina) and Mya (Wesling) coming in," Puppe said.
She's also managed that scoring production while centering the top scoring line for the Raiders and playing in between Stanchina and Wesling. That wasn't initially the plan, but when senior Jessica Boland — who's played on that top line since she was an eighth grader — suffered a knee injury this fall, it was Puppe's turn to step in.
"She's played a lot of offseason hockey in the spring, summer and fall, and playing at those high tempos and paces," Haley said. "She's used to those situations and she knows that she needs to be relied on in those tough situations. She just plays, and that's the beauty of having a young kid like that. She's just playing hockey and she's awesome."
Puppe's two linemates provided the other two goals Thursday, with Stanchina forcing a turnover in the offensive zone before sneaking a back-hand shot past Wolfe for the first goal of the game in the second period. Puppe provided the go-ahead goal with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third period, and Wesling cashed in on an empty net with 1:22 left in the third to push the lead to 3-1 for the Raiders, who were in the middle of killing one of Owatonna' seven power plays.
The Huskies did score off a deflection in front with 11 seconds remaining, but there wasn't another scoring chance to potentially tie the game.
Instead, it was Northfield's work on the penalty kill — especially in the third period — that sealed the game.
Owatonna did not score on any of its four power plays, four of which came in the third period and two of which provided 5-on-3 opportunities.
"That was huge," Haley said of the penalty kills. "If we didn't have that it's a different game, right? We obviously still have a lot to learn and we had a lot of big mistake moments that cost us, but you need to have that stuff. They did what they needed to do to get the win."
Junior goalie Maggie Malecha made 32 saves, including a handful on penalty kills, but the Raiders also limited quality offensive zone time for the Huskies by forcing the opposition wide and not allowing many passes to come near the middle of the ice.
As a result, Northfield is in control of the Big 9 Conference after topping the only conference team to beat it since 2018. Of course, Owatonna claimed a share of the Big 9 title last season by making up for an early-season defeat against the Raiders by winning the rematch in the regular-season finale, so there's still some work to be done to wrap up a third consecutive conference crown.
"As long as we continue with our goals and check the boxes, we'll be fine," Haley said.