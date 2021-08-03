The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a credit to the 2021-2022 invoices of member schools that total approximately $1.063 million. The approval was made Tuesday during the board’s first meeting of the school year, which was held at the Little Crow Conference Center. The approval is effective immediately.
Based on the board policy formula for earmarking reserves, 60 percent of the $1.063 million will be used to reduce school’s activity registration fees from $225 to $160 for each registered activity. The remaining 40 percent will be used to reduce the MSHSL enrollment fee per participant from $6.35 to $4.60.
“The Board of Directors met and approved a 2021-2022 Budget Adjustment, and consequently, approved a reduction of membership dues for the 2021-2022 school year,” said board president Tom Jerome, the superintendent of schools in Roseau. “This is terrific news for our member schools and we look forward to an exciting year filled with opportunities and growth for our students, member schools and all others associated with the Minnesota State High School League.”
The surplus was created when revenue items during the 2020-2021 school year generated income higher than expected. Those sources included forgiveness on a Paycheck Protection Program loan, attendance at winter and spring tournaments, sponsorships, and events televised by the League’s broadcast and streaming partners.
In other board action, the Board:
- Approved a motion for the state meet/state tournament format for Boys and Girls Cross Country and Boys and Girls Soccer. Both activities are adding a class beginning in the fall of 2021. Cross country will have three classes and run six races on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College. Soccer will have semifinals and championships in three classes at U.S. Bank Stadium. Third-place games will be played at a venue to be determined. Discussion will continue on a state tournament format for girls volleyball, which is adding a fourth class this fall, and Nordic Skiing, which is adding a sprint race to its meet this winter.
· Approved the football state tournament quarterfinal and semifinal pairings from 2021 through 2026. The Section 1 champion will match up with the Section 4 champion in all classes in the state quarterfinals this season, and then meet the winner between Section 8 and Section 5 in the semifinals.