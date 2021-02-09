ALPINE SKI
The Northfield girls alpine team won a triangular Tuesday at Welch Village against Rochester John Marshall and Hastings.
The Raiders claimed four of the top five individual finishing positions with Libby Brust compiling the fastest time in the field, Olivia Murphy snagging second, Camryn Zotalis crossing in third and Clara Wilson claiming fifth.
That helped Northfield rack up 331 points, compared to Rochester John Marshall's 195 and Hastings' 91.
In the boys race, Northfield finished third with 172 points behind Hastings (259) and Rochester John Marshall (203).
Billy Wilson sped to second individually for the Raiders, while Kingsley Aslop (9th) and Lennon Watkins (10th) also helped out.
Northfield is back on the slopes Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Welch Village against the three Rochester schools and Benilde-St. Margaret.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Northfield girls basketball team lost 66-61 at Mankato East.
No other information was available as of Tuesday night, but this section will be updated Wednesday when further statistics are accessible.
GIRLS HOCKEY
A shorthanded goal by senior Mya Wesling with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first period Tuesday night provided Northfield (6-0) with a boost on its way to a 6-0 victory at Austin (4-3).
Wesling's goal broke a 0-0 tie, and paved the way for a three-goal second period, in which Rachael Braun scored twice and junior Cambria Monson provided the other goal. Braun's second tally was another shorthanded score for the Raiders, this time with two seconds left in the period.
Freshman Ayla Puppe and freshman Grace McCoshen added goals in the third period.
The Raiders outshot the Packers 52-13, and junior Maggie Malecha notched her third shutout of the season.
Northfield is back in action Thursday night at home against Albert Lea (6-1).
NORDIC SKI
The Raiders competed in a triangular Tuesday against Eastview and Prior Lake at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
The boys team finished second, buoyed by Sam Folland's third-place finish individually, while the girls slotted into third and were led by Claire Bussman's fifth-place individual placement.
WRESTLING
The Northfield wrestling team swept a home triangular Tuesday night against Rochester John Marshall and Mankato East.
Against the Rockets, the Raiders surged to a 78-0 victory. The only weight class in which Northfield did not claim the maximum six points was at 106, where the two teams double forefeited.
Otherwise, Chase Murphy (126), Kevin Garcia-Rosas (132), Gavin Anderson (152), Quinn Ertz (220) and Nick Lopez (285) all won by fall, while all other matches were won by forfeit.
Final results for the dual match against Mankato East were unavailable as of publication.