After entering the final 17 minutes tied Saturday night at Northfield Ice Arena, Rochester Century was able to pull away from the Northfield boys hockey team with three third-period goals to claim a 5-2 victory and at least a share of the Big 9 Conference title.
The Panthers scored first only 15 seconds into the game, before junior forward Ryan Will tied the game on a breakaway 3:49 into the first period.
Rochester Century (18-4-1, 13-0 Big 9 Conference) scored first in the second period as well, on a goal 6:42 into the frame to put it in front 2-1, before Northfield (13-10, 11-3) once again tied the score with junior Will Tidona's goal with 6:05 left in the second.
The Panthers then opened the third period with a goal only 42 seconds after the puck dropped, and instead of allowing the Raiders back into the game, added a pair of goals to distance themselves.
Northfield was outshot 38-29 in the game, while Rochester Century finished 0-for-3 on the power play and the Raiders were unable to convert their one opportunity with a man advantage.
Northfield is back on home ice Tuesday night against Albert Lea (9-12-1, 7-5-1).