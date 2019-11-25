Senior Kyle Rimbach scored just 14 seconds into overtime to give the St. Olaf College men's hockey team a 4-3 victory over Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) foe Hamline University on Saturday evening at TRIA Rink.
St. Olaf (1-7, 1-3 MIAC) held a pair of one-goal leads, including a 3-2 lead inside the final minute of regulation, before Hamline (2-6-1, 1-3 MIAC) sent the game to overtime on a goal by Bailey Martin with 54.5 seconds remaining. Just 14 seconds into the extra session, however, Rimbach netted his team-leading third goal of the season, the second game-winner of his career, to give the Oles their first win under head coach Cole Workman.
A day earlier, Hamline won the series-opener 4-1 at the St. Olaf Ice Arena.
Nearing the end of the first period Saturday, Hamline grabbed a 1-0 lead when Jake Cass scored on the power play at the 18:22 mark off assists from Jackson Bond and Martin.
Early in the second, the Oles killed off a full two-minute 5-on-3 power play for Hamline and, with one man still in the penalty box, tied the game on a short-handed goal by senior Josh Radtke at 3:21. Radtke's goal, his second of the season, came on a rebound after Sam Nelson made a save to deny sophomore Tyler Bump on a 3-on-1 short-handed rush.
St. Olaf took its first lead of the night at 13:15 of the second period, as sophomore Mitch Dolter tipped in a shot by classmate Tyler Uravage. The lead lasted just 35 seconds, however, as Zak Lambrecht evened it up at 2-2 for Hamline shortly after the ensuing face-off.
Less than five minutes into the third, the Oles got a chance on the power play and cashed in on a one-timer by senior Roshen Jaswal that put St. Olaf ahead, 3-2. First year Ashton Altmann picked up his second-career assist on Jaswal's go-ahead tally.
With St. Olaf nursing a 3-2 lead, Hamline pulled Nelson while on the power play to create a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:23 of regulation and found an equalizer from Martin with 54.5 seconds to play to force the game to overtime. The extra session lasted just 14 seconds before Rimbach jammed the puck in from close range after a shot by senior Lucas Mutschelknaus, who was credited with his first assist of the season.
Senior Noah Parker earned the win with 35 saves for St. Olaf and made 16 of his 35 saves in the third period. Sam Nelson had 27 stops but took the loss for Hamline.
St. Olaf travels to Illinois to face Lake Forest next weekend, beginning with a 7 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Smith notches 62 saves Saturday
First year Taylor Smith set a school record with 62 saves, but No. 9 Hamline University scored three times in the third period to pull away and defeat the St. Olaf College women's hockey team, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf Ice Arena.
Hamline (4-2-1, 3-1-0 MIAC) led 2-0 after the opening period before St. Olaf (0-8-0, 0-4-0 MIAC) got on the board on junior Emma Boyer's first-career goal at 6:29 of the third. The Pipers pulled away in the third period, however, with three goals in the period to complete a weekend sweep.
Smith recorded at least 20 saves in each of the three periods on her way to a school-record 62-save performance. The first year's 62 saves surpassed Erin McNamara's total of 61 at Gustavus Adolphus on Nov. 21, 2008.
Michaela Arnold opened the scoring for Hamline at 7:03 of the first period, sneaking a shot through traffic and inside the near post from the right circle. The Pipers doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Molly Garin netted a power-play goal from a sharp angle on the right side after collecting passes from Rae Robert and Zoey Lobejko.
St. Olaf got within a goal at 6:29 of the second period, as Boyer re-directed a shot by junior Bridget Barnett for her first collegiate goal. First year Madeline Gag earned her first-career point with an assist on the goal after getting the puck to Barnett at the left point.
A little over six minutes after Boyer's goal, Smith denied reigning NCAA Division III Player of the Year Bre Simon on a breakaway to keep it a one-goal game headed to the third. In the third, Taylor Stefan provided an insurance goal for the Pipers at 4:47 before Madison Kolbow and Sophia Rausch scored a minute and a half apart later in the period.
McKenna Hulslander picked up the win with one save in each of the first and third periods for Hamline, which outshot St. Olaf by a 67-4 margin in the game. Maddie Nickell had one save in the second period for the Pipers.
St. Olaf visits the College of Saint Benedict for a 7 p.m. non-conference contest on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Dave Torrey Arena in St. Cloud.