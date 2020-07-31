A five-run sixth inning for Hampton certainly didn't help, but the larger issue in Thursday night's 7-2 loss for the Northfield Knights was the continuing lack of offensive production.
Northfield finished with only four hits — all singles — a day after managing only four hits in a 4-1 loss against New Market. Thursday, the process and approach was better at times, but a handful of standout plays from Hampton defenders wiped out rallies or prevented them from starting.
In the top of the fourth inning, Tommy McDonald sliced a line drive down the left field that Hampton left fielder Jack Young snared with a diving catch. The inning eventually ended with the Knights leaving the bases loaded and not scoring a run.
In the top of the fifth, Scott Benjamin drove a ball into the right-center field gap, where Hampton right fielder Marcus Fredrickson made a diving catch to end the inning and prevent Troy Deden from scoring from second base.
After Northfield scored its first run of the game in the top of the sixth with a Sam Stuckmayer RBI single, the inning ended on the next batter when Young made a nearly identical diving catch to rob Thomas Meland of a hit.
In the next half inning, Hampton piled up five runs against Northfield relief pitcher Hunter Barber. Only one of the runs was earned after Conrad bobbled the potential third out with the bases loaded to allow the inning to continue.
Hampton added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, while Northfield tallied its second run in the top of the eighth and left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to end the game.
Northfield starting pitcher Jon Ludwig tallied five scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters in a no-decision. Hampton starting pitcher Ryan Parker fired seven innings while allowing only one unearned run to earn the win.
The Knights are back in action Friday night in their final regular-season game at Miesville.
Eli Patrikus (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 28 innings pitched) will likely start on the mound in what is a key game for Northfield. Cameron Gray (9 1/3 innings, 1.93 ERA) and Luke Johnson (4 innings, 0.00 ERA) also both figure to be available in relief.
A win secures the Knights the No. 3 seed in the Section 1B playoffs and home-field advantage in the best-of-three series for a state tournament berth. A loss, meanwhile, can drop them to as low as fifth in the seven-team section.