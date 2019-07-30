Turns out, names can be slightly deceiving.
When the Northfield Hiliners started their summer workouts in June, new coach Allison Grabow Rise informed her team that the work would culminate in the Friends and Family Showcase, which took place July 24 in the Northfield Middle School Auditorium.
For rising senior Leah Kovach, that seemed to indicate the Hiliners would be working to perfect an air-tight routine. Turns out, those who attended the showcase were treated to a spectacle perhaps a little less eye-catching, but one that may be more beneficial once the competitive season starts this winter.
“That’s how it’s been different for all of us,” Kovach said. “I came in thinking we’d do a routine and show — like when I heard showcase I thought we’d show something, but we’re just showing the hard work we’ve put in and the strength we’ve built.”
Instead of a choreographed routine, Grabow Rise took a little over an hour to run the Hiliners through in many ways what a typical practice looks like — showcasing the various drills and exercises she’s been implementing to insure the foundation of those eventual routines is solid.
Some of that has been drilling specific movements, turns and kicks. Other parts have been more fitness-based, with a large focus placed on ab-related exercises over the past two months.
“A lot of us have hip flexor issues from pushing with our legs instead of pushing with our abs,” Shelby Steinberg said. “We’re working a lot on the abs and talking about knowing our own limit, especially in yoga.”
Oftentimes, that yoga takes up the first 45 minutes of the two-hour practice.
“I feel much stronger because we’ve been working on core and flexibility and everything like that,” Kylie Kvernmo said.
“I think the main focus has been building our core and keeping that engaged in everything we do,” Faithe Quick added. “Just focusing on our technique and core ballet skills to strengthen the technique in everything that we do.”
In addition to the yoga, and even meditation, helping to build strength to help the Hiliners perform better on the floor, the hope for Grabow Rise is it keeps her dancers on the floor more consistently.
With greater flexibility and strength comes a better ability to prevent injuries. That injury prevention has also been helped over the last two months by an outspoken agreement that if something doesn’t feel right, the next move is to take a seat and have the issue evaluated.
“A whole lot more we’re thinking about it,” Paige Benjamin said. “The coach is always saying, ‘If your body needs a break, take a break. If you’re hurting, take it easy and come to me if you’re feeling pain.’ I feel comfortable going to the coach if I felt something uncomfortable.”
There’s still been plenty of dance-specific work done over the last two months. In addition to the team showcasing a handful of kick lines at the showcase, the Hiliners have also been drilling individual jazz movements to attempt to balance the scales for a program that’s been predominately kick-heavy in terms of results.
Still, even without a full routine, their have been plenty of indicators for the Hiliners that the last two months contain the potential for a successful winter.
“I can tell that if this is where we are now that the season is going to be really good,” Anne Campbell said.