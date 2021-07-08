Northfield held off Classic Cannon Valley League rival Lake City 6-4 Wednesday at Sechler Park in Northfield behind strong pitching.
The Knights (12-9, 7-5 CCVL) snapped a three-game losing skid by putting up five runs in the first inning and tacking on an insurance run in the seventh inning.
Cameron Gray went four innings for Northfield in his start and allowed four runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out none before giving way to Gavin Lund, who threw three shutout innings. Lund gave up three hits, walked two and struck out two to help preserve a 5-4 lead. Cole Stanchina closed the game out with two shutout innings where he did not allow a hit, walked one and struck out four for the save.
The Knights collected nine hits in the game with right fielder Zach Walton going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Sam Maus went 2-for-3 as well with an RBI and Joey Glampe drove in another run while scoring twice. Jake Mathison also went 2-for-4.
The Serpents (4-5, 4-5 CCVL) climbed back into the game with two runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth.
Lake City finished with 10 hits, led by Steven Shallcross, who went 3-for-4. Joshua Matanich went 2-for-5 with a run while Brett Gwaltney went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Ben Edelbach, Matt Miller and Joshua Fletcher also drove in runs in the loss.
Jacob Duden went four innings for the Serpents and allowed five runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out one before Shallcross entered in relief. Shallcross gave up a run on two hits and struck out two. Charlie White allowed a hit in one inning of relief.
Northfield faces the Shakopee Indians Friday in Shakopee at 7:30 p.m. The Knights hold a 2-6 record in the Section 1B standings through July 5 and sit in seventh place. They’ll need to finish in the top four during the playoffs to advance to the state tournament.