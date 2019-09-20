Starting with the offense's first play from scrimmage, a 58-yard touchdown pass from Nick Drinken to senior Isaac Stoesz, Randolph football never trailed throughout a 32-21 victory against Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-2. 0-1 Mid Southeast Conference) at Randolph High School.
Drinken would throw three more touchdowns, a pair to senior AJ Weidner and another to senior Dane Ehleringer, while junior Mack Swanson rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Rockets (4-0, 1-0) led 14-7 at halftime and 20-14 entering the fourth quarter.
The win improves Randolph to 4-0 to start the season to set up a major road matchup next Friday at Class A No. 3 Blooming Prairie.
Northfield volleyball advances to semis of Apple Valley Invite
In a loaded field that features the top-seven ranked teams in Class AAA, No. 2-ranked Northfield volleyball is into the semifinals of the Apple Valley Invite following a pair of wins Friday night.
First, the Raiders swept host Apple Valley 25-14, 25-16 before blowing past No. 7 East Ridge 25-21, 25-17 in the quarterfinals. Northfield advances to play No. 3 Wayzata at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Apple Valley in a rematch of the finals of the Southwest MN Challenge, where the Raiders swept the Trojans to claim the title.
The other semifinal features No. 1 Eagan and No. 4 Lakeville North.
Across the two matches, junior Megan Reilly led Northfield with 28 kills, while senior Lida King accounted for 57 of the team's 60 assists in addition to registering seven digs and five kills, junior Emma Torstenson notched a team-high 26 digs and three aces and junior Laura Wellbrock registered 12 kills and five digs