A trio of Northfield girls hockey players have advanced to the final stage of CCM’s High Performance camps after Izzy Stephes, Grace McCoshen and Ayla Puppe — all incoming sophomores — were selected to participate in the USA Hockey National Player Development Camp.
Stephes and Puppe will participate in the 15-year-old camp from July 10-15 at St. Cloud State University, while McCoshen was selected for the Under-18 Select National Player Development Camp from July 16-22 in St. Cloud. McCoshen went through High Performance in the 16-year-old age group.
“It was really exciting,” McCoshen said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity to compete against some of the top girls in the nation.”
This was McCoshen’s second trip through the High Performance cycle after she participated as a 14-year-old in 2019. This was the first time through the process for Stephes and Puppe, however, since both were too young to enter in 2019 and the 2020 events were cancelled due to COVID-19.
“I had an open mind about it,” Stephes said. “I love the game of hockey and I knew this would just be something that would be fun to try. I’ve heard of it before so I knew what the program was like. I thought it’d be fun and be a cool experience.”
The program started in March with a regional camp for all eligible age groups. From there, players are selected from each region in Minnesota to participate in the Spring Festival in the middle of April in Plymouth.
For McCoshen and players age 16 and up, the next step is being selected for the Final 54 camp, which features the top 54 players in each age group from Minnesota. That was held April 22-24 in Blaine, and features a series of games that act as a tryout for who is selected to move on to the USA Hockey national development camp.
McCoshen was one of seven 16-year-olds from Minnesota selected, and she’ll be joined in St. Cloud by 17 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old, as well as other players from around the country.
“It’s amazing,” McCoshen said. “You just never know what to expect and you’re always on your toes. You think of new ways to get the puck up the ice. It’s a humbling experience and I’m energized to improve my skills, and one of my highlights of every day is stepping on the ice.”
For Stephes and Puppe, the next phase after both advanced past the Spring Festival was the Summer Festival, which took place from June 12-17 at St. Cloud State. From there, players could either be sent home, move on to the 15-year-old USA Hockey national development camp or be selected for the Under-18 USA Hockey player development camp.
Only one player was plucked for the Under-18 camp, and Puppe and Stephes are among 42 Minnesotans that advanced to the national 15-year-old camp.
“It was great,” Puppe said. “It was a lot scarier at first, but as the weekend went on it got easier and the coaches were all super nice and were all very welcoming. They just made sure you were having fun and weren’t thinking about the (college) coaches up there.”
All three players credited the time spent at all levels of High Performance camps this spring and summer with elevating their game. Beyond the physical aspects, they noted how much better they’re understanding the game after this many reps playing alongside and against some of the best hockey talent Minnesota has to offer.
“I’d definitely say moving the puck faster and staying upbeat on the ice,” McCoshen said. “Just always being prepared, because you never know where a puck is going or what they’re going to do with it. Just staying on your toes and being active with the play.”
Moving into the national development camp, the number of college coaches in attendance is only set to increase. In addition to their coaches at the camp, Puppe, Stephes and McCoshen all have their Northfield coach, Paige Haley, to lean on for experience.
Haley participated in High Performance camps and national player development camps during her time as a player at Red Wing High School.
“Talking to Paige, my coach who attended this camp, I’m kind of expecting the utmost skill and diversity of the game,” McCoshen said. “The talent and determination of the girls attending will definitely push me to the best of my abilities.”