No matter who was on the ice Saturday night, the Northfield girls hockey team was in complete control during a 10-0 victory against Mankato West at Northfield Ice Arena.
That lopsided score, which was fueled by a 61-6 advantage in shots, wasn't the result of a dominant performance from the top forward line. It wasn't even a byproduct of a handful of Raiders skating circles around the Scarlets.
Instead, Northfield was able to thoroughly dominate Saturday thanks to a level of depth that allowed it to consistently utilize three full forward lines, plus a couple extra forwards that filtered in, and five to six defenders.
"It's awesome to be able to rely on every line," senior forward Mya Wesling said. "Every line has a purpose on our team. No matter who's out on the ice, I can trust that they're going to get something done and we're going to dominate."
Eight different players scored the 10 goals for Northfield, with Wesling and sophomore forward Tove Sorenson the only players to score twice. Thirteen different players notched at least one point, with senior defender Cambria Monson's four assists leading the team.
"The kids, it's fun to see that everyone is contributing to our win," Northfield coach Paige Haley said. "It's not just two kids, it's everybody. That really shows the depth we have but also how they play together. I could care less who scores, as long as we score it."
In past seasons, the Raiders have been able to ease past the bulk of the Big 9 Conference thanks to the strength of their top players, but were undermanned against the top teams in Section 1AA.
Even last season, when Northfield reached the section final, it eked past top-seeded Lakeville South 2-1 in the semifinals while being outshot 55-22 and lost 4-0 against Farmington in the championship while being outshot 38-15.
In both those games, the Raiders relied almost solely on two forward lines and four defenders. That likely will not be the case this season.
"We have more kids," Haley said. "We have like 32 skaters or 31 skaters this year as opposed to last year when we had to fold the JV program midseason. There's a lot of move ups and young kids that came from an A program, so that helps, too, that they played at the highest level they could for U12s all year. We have some kids that are already contributing to our roster from that (team)."
One of those youth program graduates is seventh grade defender Mia Miller, who was one of two middle-school aged players to record a point Saturday along with eighth grade forward Emily Beaham.
Miller was also in the starting lineup in a defensive pairing with freshman Grace McCoshen, who transferred this year from Faribault High School. That pairing, combined with the experienced grouping of Monson and senior Payton Fox, allows for a pretty interchangeable defensive corps that also included eighth grader Kiera Hauskins filtering in and out.
It's a similar story up front. The line of senior center Rachael Braun, senior wing Marta Sorenson and sophomore wing Tove Sorenson started the game and combined for five points. The second forward line on the ice Saturday consisted of freshman center Ayla Puppe, senior wing Mya Wesling and sophomore wing Ava Stanchina and also combined for five points
The forward line that keys this depth — which is greater than any of the past four seasons Haley has been with the program — is the third forward line.
Sophomore Megan Snyder and freshman Emerson Garlie return from last season's third line, and were joined primarily by Beaham, while senior Anna Tritch also filtered into that line and others throughout the game.
Those four also combined for five points.
"We're able to play all three lines, and we've got some people rotating in so we've almost got four lines going," Wesling said. "It's nice, especially with the masks on, to have that extra minute to breathe."
While that depth might not be as necessary against teams like Mankato West, it will be crucial against the top teams from Section 1AA. One of those, Owatonna (3-0), is headed to Northfield on Thursday night.
"That will help us later in the year for sure, and we play Owatonna next," Haley said. "We're focusing on ourselves and what we have to take care of this week and clean up, and then we'll go into Thursday flying, hopefully."
Last season, the two team's split the regular-season matchups and the Big 9 Conference title before the Raiders surged to a 3-1 victory in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
Wesling didn't play in either of those three games last season as she was recovering from a torn ACL, but will be a key fixture in the rivalry this season.
"I'm so excited to play Owatonna again," Wesling said. "It should be a really good game and they should be our strongest competition on Thursday. That game is going to (decide) who's the conference champs."