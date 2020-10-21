With the clock winding down in a Section 1AA semifinal match that was still tied Wednesday night at the Dundas Dome, Northfield senior goalkeeper Jair Ascencio-Puga made sure to keep the score knotted at zero.
His full extension, diving save with about 20 minutes left in the second half prevented fourth-seeded Rochester Mayo from snagging a one-goal lead, and allowed for senior Charlie Pratt's goal about 10 minutes later to provide the Raiders with a one-goal advantage.
Pratt added a second a few minutes later and in the final minute, senior Grant Roney nodded in a cross from senior Will Knutson to finish off a 3-0 victory to advance top-seeded Northfield to the Section 1AA final, which will be played either Friday or Saturday at the Dundas Dome. In the other semifinal, third-seeded Rochester Century prevailed 4-2 in penalty kicks against second-seeded Owatonna after neither team was able to score in regulation or overtime.
"He's been doing that all year for us," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said of Ascencio-Puga. "Some games where he's not touched the ball and he's been pulling those saves out. That then breathes confidence and breathes momentum for us go forward, and that's what we needed."
That save energized a Raider team that struggled to find its typical sharpness in the first half and for the early part of the second half. Dayus likened those early sequences to how Northfield played earlier this season in a 2-1 win at Winona and 1-1 draw at Mankato West.
As the second half stretched on, however, the Raiders locked in. The first goal originated after Northfield's pressure was able to win the ball back in the attacking half with junior Pablo Gallardo's tackle, before senior Grant Roney was able to split a pair of defenders with a through ball to Pratt, who slipped his shot past the goalkeeper.
"Charlie's been doing this in practice the last two or three practices where we have been doing first and second runs and a lot of finishing practice," Dayus said. "With the skill that we have, we can get it up the field really quickly, it's just finishing those chances."
The second goal, also scored by Pratt, originated after Rochester Mayo was blitzing the Northfield goal in search of the tying score. After the Raiders were temporarily able to regain possession, they located Pratt at midfield and set him up for a simple breakaway goal.
The third goal started when Knutson read a breakout pass from the Spartans, stole the ball, broke down the right sideline and whipped in a cross to Roney, who redirected it into the net.
"I was glad about our seniors stepping things up, winning the ball, moving the ball forward and finding a little bit of luck," Dayus said.
Those key plays from seniors allows Northfield to advance to the Section 1AA final against Rochester Century, which lost 4-0 at home against Northfield on Sept. 15.
The Raiders will be vying for their first section title since 2016, although that came in Class A. The last section title for Northfield in Class AA came in 2009, when it topped Lakeville North 2-1 in the Section 1AA final before finishing fourth at the Class AA state tournament.
There won't be a chance to play at state this year, but Dayus is still confident his 12-player senior class will show up ready to go after a section title nonetheless.
"They left it a little bit late, but that's the thing you could see from the game today," Dayus said of his seniors. "We didn't play very well in the first half, so we were due a little bit of luck in the second half. When we do get the ball forward, we can damage teams and you've seen that all season, what we can do."